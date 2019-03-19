Captain Marvel wallops the box office competition again

Sharing the limelight with Brie Larson as Captain Marvel is Reggie aka Goose, the absolutely adorable cat.

Sharing the limelight with Brie Larson as Captain Marvel is Reggie aka Goose, the absolutely adorable cat.

Los Angeles

NEWCOMERS were no match for Disney's Captain Marvel at the North American box office. The superhero blockbuster soared past the competition, bringing in US$69 million in its second weekend of release.

Marvel's first comic-book tentpole to spotlight a female superhero surpassed US$265 million in ticket sales domestically.

Overseas, the movie crossed US$494 million for a massive global haul of US$760 million. In less than two weeks, Captain Marvel has eclipsed the lifetime sums of numerous superhero adventures, including Ant-Man and the Wasp (US$623 million), Iron Man 2 (US$624 million), Thor: Dark World (US$645 million), and Captain America: Winter Soldier (US$714 million).

sentifi.com Market voices on:

It's already the 22nd-biggest comic-book release in history.

After a sluggish start to 2019, it has been Captain Marvel to the rescue. Ticket sales are up over 3 pe rcent from the same weekend in 2018, according to Comscore.

As a whole, the domestic box office is still struggling to match last year's record with receipts pacing 19 per cent behind 2018.

Paramount Pictures' Wonder Park, an animated adventure set in an amusement park based on the imagination of a young girl, bowed in second place and had the best start among new releases.

It arrived ahead of industry expectations with US$16 million when it launched in 3,838 theatres, though it will need to pick up steam to justify its healthy budget.

Paramount spent nearly US$100 million to produce the film, not including marketing and distribution costs. Since the PG-rated Wonder Park appeals to a younger crowd, the studio anticipates moviegoing will gain traction as students will be out of school for spring break.

As expected, families accounted for 62 per cent of Wonder Park's opening weekend audience. Wonder Park, featuring the voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver and Mila Kunis, was not well received among critics. Audiences were slightly more enthusiastic, giving it a B+ rating on CinemaScore.

Landing at No 3 is CBS and Lionsgate's Five Feet Apart, a romantic drama about two teenagers who meet and fall in love while being treated for cystic fibrosis.

Directed by Jane the Virgin actor Justin Baldoni, Five Feet Apart generated US$13 million from 2,803 venues, a sizeable start considering it carries a US$7 million price tag.

Starring The Edge of Seventeen and Split actress Haley Lu and Cole Sprouse, the film catered mostly to young females. Women represented 82 per cent of opening weekend crowds, while 45 per cent were under 18 years old.

Lionsgate has three films in the top 10 this weekend. The studio's Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral nabbed fifth place, adding US$8 million for a domestic tally of US$59 million.

From Lionsgate's Pantelion Films, No Manches Frida 2 placed in sixth, earning US$3.8 million from 472 theatres. That result is on par with the first film, No Manches Frida, which debuted with US$3.6 million before ending its box office run with US$11.5 million.

Other new releases include Focus Features and Participant Media's Captive State. The fantasy thriller placed seventh on box office charts, debuting with a disappointing US$3 million from 2,547 theatres.

Directed by The Rise of the Planet of the Apes filmmaker Rupert Wyatt", Captive State was poorly received by both audiences and critics. It carries a C- CinemaScore, along with a 43 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Universal's How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World secured fourth place, picking up US$9.3 million from 3,727 locations. That takes the conclusion of the animated trilogy past US$135 million in ticket sales in North America.

March looks to cap off a solid month at the domestic box office with Jordan Peele's Us arriving next weekend and Disney's remake of Dumbo hitting theatres shortly after. Both films are expected to debut with over US$35 million in ticket sales. REUTERS