Car Times clinches BT Golf League team title in style

The four players from the Car Times team (from left): Donovan Lee, Genevieve Lee, Eddie Loo and Vincent Khua. They were the overall team champion at the BT Corporate Golf League 2019 tournament, which ended on Friday Sept 20, 2019.

Singapore

THE familiar sight of national golfer Donovan Lee took some fight off the individual title hopefuls, for they always knew that they would be competing to be "second best".

That belief turned into truism as expected, as the 19-year-old Lee, a member of Singapore's Putra Cup-winning team in July, easily bested the rest of the field at the final leg of The Business Times Corporate Golf League presented by Audi Singapore last Friday.

Lee - also a winner of the China Amateur and Johor Amateur titles this year and a golfer who intends to turn professional soon - shot a phenomenal six-birdie three-under 69 to receive the FJ Player of the Round trophy from Business Times editor Wong Wei Kong at Tanah Merah Country Club's Tampines course.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

His contribution of a capped 40 points (in fact he bagged 42 points), coupled with former national amateur Vincent Khua's 37 points helped Team Car Times to snatch the overall team title for the 10th edition of the annual golf tournament.

That result was ringed in predictability with Car Times finishing five points ahead of Team Citi, whose most reliable player Joey Chang bagged 38 points after a 79 gross.

But the main talking point was the brilliant comeback of Grey Emerio, whose four players, Rafmat Jamat (38 points), Clinton Ang (38), Winston Baptista (37) and Gopal Banerji (36) combined effectively to propel them to the Team of the Round crown with 149 points.

This magnificent showing also pushed them up to third in the overall table with 375 points after languishing in mid-table for the previous legs.

Grey Emerio captain Harish Nim credited their belief to Nirvik Singh - the newly appointed chief operating officer of advertising network Grey Group - who joined hands with Emerio, a leading IT solutions and services organisation which has been competing on its own since the second edition of the BT golf league.

Nirvik, a single-handicapper who is based in Singapore, had earlier strategised with Nim on how the joint-team would decide on player combinations for each of the six legs.

Car Times captain Eddie Loo lauded the contributions of Lee who played in three legs.

A winner of the Warren leg, Lee tamed the challenging Tampines course with six birdies, the best coming on the par-five 18th hole when good drive helped to lay up comfortably and hit a 56-degree wedge shot to a mere foot from the flag for a tap-in birdie.

Lee also won the Hugo Boss Longest Drive Challenge when he hit a mammoth 288-metre tee-shot on the 407-metre par-four second hole.