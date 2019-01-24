You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Charity pilots app that lets seniors redeem meals using QR code

Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM
vivang@sph.com.sg

BT_20190124_VAOCBC23_3677042.jpg
Beneficiaries are each issued a card bearing a unique QR code that will be scanned by stallholders to complete the meal redemption process.
PHOTO: OCBC

Singapore

FOOD from the Heart (FFTH), a charity that feeds the needy in Singapore, on Wednesday piloted Project Belanja!, a cooked food initiative enabling vulnerable seniors to redeem hot meals at food stalls near their homes through a Food Trust app developed by CCS Group Pte Ltd.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

For Oscars, a new turn towards an old friend: Dollars

SP Group brings Chinese New Year cheer to 2,300 underprivileged families

Pope Francis announces Japan visit in November

Ranieri devastated by footballer Sala's disappearance

Michelin gives stars back to chef who didn't want them

High in the Alps, igloo hotels offer epitome of no-frills luxury

Editor's Choice

Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Catalist: to grow or to heal?

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
3 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
4 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
5 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore fund managers troubled by trade war, geopolitical risks

Jan 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Oil and gas sector to invest in technology for cost savings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening