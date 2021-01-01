You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Chelsea Football Club confirm £32.5m profit despite Covid-19 hit on revenue

Fri, Jan 01, 2021 - 2:53 PM

Chelsea Football Club - 28 Dec 2020 - AFP POOL.jpg
Broadcasting revenues decreased by £17.6 million, while matchday revenues fell £12.2 million due to the suspension of the season.
PHOTO: AFP\POOL

[LONDON] Chelsea recorded a profit of £32.5 million (S$58.3 million) in the last financial year despite the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Premier League club said.

Chelsea said turnover for the year ended June 30, 2020 was £407.4 million, down from £446.7 million in the previous year.

But the west London club were able to post a profit off the back of their qualification to the Champions League and money made from player sales.

Chelsea sold Belgian winger Eden Hazard to Real Madrid last summer in a deal worth a reported 100 million euros (S$160.6 million) and also offloaded Ola Aina, Tomas Kalas and David Luiz among others.

Broadcasting revenues decreased by £17.6 million, while matchday revenues fell £12.2 million due to the suspension of the season.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But the impact of the pandemic was partially offset by reduced matchday costs due to the postponement of fixtures.

Chelsea also said they were on track to post a record profit and record turnover had the pandemic not hit their finances.

"In common with many businesses, the pandemic has had a significant impact on Chelsea's income but it is a sign of the strength and stability of our financial operation that the company was still able to post a profit," chairman Bruce Buck said.

"Despite the impact of Covid, the revenue streams remained strong, our team is developing on the pitch and the club is in a good position to continue to grow when football is able to operate as it did previously."

Chelsea, who are sixth in the table with 26 points from 16 games, host Manchester City on Sunday.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

From dives to Broadway, arts aid offers 'lifeline' to devastated venues in US

Ex-Man Utd boss Tommy Docherty dies aged 92 after long illness

Theatres look to Bond and Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing

Manchester United's Cavani suspended by FA for three games over use of racial term

After a year like no other, New York's Times Square empties out on New Year's Eve

Lewis Hamilton knighted in UK honours list

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 1, 2021 03:00 PM
Transport

Tesla short-sellers lost US$38 billion in 2020 as stock surged

[NEW YORK] Tesla short-sellers lost billions more on the electric vehicle (EV) maker than any other company in 2020...

Jan 1, 2021 02:45 PM
Garage

Airbnb and DoorDash set for flurry of analyst coverage next week

[SAN FRANCISCO] Airbnb and DoorDash are poised for a flurry of Wall Street research on Monday after the quiet period...

Jan 1, 2021 02:30 PM
Transport

Ford Motor pulls plug on plans to cede India business to Mahindra

[MUMBAI] Ford Motor is reversing plans to cede most of its Indian operations to Mahindra & Mahindra, deciding...

Jan 1, 2021 02:15 PM
Energy & Commodities

Enphase joins Tesla as latest clean-tech firm to enter S&P

[NEW YORK] Another clean-tech firm is joining the S&P 500 just weeks after Tesla's historic inclusion in the...

Jan 1, 2021 02:00 PM
Life & Culture

From dives to Broadway, arts aid offers 'lifeline' to devastated venues in US

[CHICAGO] The Stone Pony in New Jersey's Asbury Park has hosted dozens of musicians on their ascent to stardom -...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KL-Singapore High Speed Rail terminated, after countries fail to reach agreement

SaladStop! steps up to the plate

Investors left in the lurch as investment platform CoAssets runs into trouble

Manchester United's Cavani suspended by FA for three games over use of racial term

NYSE to delist Chinese telco giants on US executive order

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for