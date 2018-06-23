You are here
ChildAid is growing up into its teenage years
And creative director Dick Lee wants more teenagers to take the stage for its 14th edition this year.
THE ChildAid charity concert is "more than just a kiddy show", and Singapore's leading singer-songwriter Dick Lee wants more teenagers to take the stage this year.
The 62-year-old is back as its creative director for the second year. The annual event, in its 14th edition, is organised by
