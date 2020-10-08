You are here

Children for Children adopts a mix of virtual, physical activities for 1,000 kids

1,000 children will each receive a souvenir book and a pair of tickets to Universal Studios Singapore as part of this year's fundraiser
Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM
UPDATED Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 9:27 AM
CFC's first online musical video, A Glimmer of Dawn, will be launched on Oct 8 and streamed over two months.
PHOTO: THE RICE COMPANY LIMITED

Singapore

DESPITE the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, annual community fundraiser Children for Children (CFC) is set to keep its tradition of treating children to an iconic Singapore attraction for the 12th consecutive year.

This year, 1,000 children from 50 primary schools will receive...

