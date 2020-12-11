You are here

Home > Life & Culture

China's trailblazing female comedians tackle taboos

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 2:47 PM

af_qiqi_111220.jpg
Strutting onstage with well-honed confidence, 23-year-old comedian Qiqi is part of a new wave of young, female stand-up acts in China, crashing into what has always previously been a man's world.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Strutting onstage with well-honed confidence, 23-year-old comedian Qiqi is part of a new wave of young, female stand-up acts in China, crashing into what has always previously been a man's world.

Her jokes were met with roars of laughter from the well-heeled young professionals watching in a packed Beijing theatre.

"I've always liked making people laugh ever since I was small, it gives me a sense of accomplishment," Qiqi told AFP, using her stage name.

She is among those benefitting from a surge of interest in stand-up in China, thanks to a wildly popular new web series called Rock & Roast.

It racked up hundreds of millions of views this summer, and made viral sensations of several of its female stand-ups - their refreshingly outspoken anecdotes about awkward romantic encounters, body image and annoying male traits clearly striking a chord with audiences.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

MILLENNIAL GRIPES

"My boss can't even properly describe the tasks he wants me to do," Qiqi, sporting dyed strawberry blonde pigtails and dangling cherry earrings, riffed to knowing chuckles from the crowd.

"He said, 'Hey, can you arrange a meeting with so-and-so?' The person, time and place are all missing. It's like he expects us to have some kind of telepathic connection!" Qiqi's full-time job is at an internet media company, and her sets often draw upon her daily life and common millennial complaints.

She first dabbled in open mic performances three years ago, when stand-up was making its first inroads in China - shows where she says she "had no idea what she was doing".

But the self-deprecation in her act is something fans are drawn to.

"One of the biggest characteristics of female comedians is that they dare to laugh at themselves," said one audience member after a recent performance.

And Qiqi is steadily gaining fans, earning up to 9,000 yuan (S$1,835) a month from shows.

'MEN SWEARING IS NORMAL'

"When I first arrived in Beijing after graduation, I realised Beijing has inherited an age-old traditional northern Chinese culture - swearing," ran another of Qiqi's jokes, playing on a trope well-known to her audience - the renowned surliness of the locals.

Recalling her dealings with a foul-mouthed woman who runs a restaurant near her, she gleefully recounted profanity after profanity.

Qiqi says she was once called "vulgar and cheap" for swearing by an online viewer, and argues that women are subjected to more scrutiny than their male counterparts.

She shies away, though, from being labelled a "feminist" - seen as an inherently political term in China.

Yang Mei, another Beijing-based comedian, agrees that audiences "don't like female comedians swearing but see men swearing as normal, maybe because they think women are supposed to be more obedient".

BATTLE OF THE SEXES

Ms Yang, 27, left her film industry job last year to perform full-time.

"I'm wearing a new jumper I bought for the occasion, just in case there are any hot guys in the audience," she quipped in one of her shows.

"I just had a look around at the male audience members - I think I can probably take it off now." She says web-streamed shows like Rock & Roast have brought the industry "forward by at least five to ten years".

However, the increased exposure has also left contestants open to online criticism and abuse.

One of the most prominent Rock & Roast contestants, Yang Li, gained legions of fans for a much-shared joke asking why men "look so mediocre, but still have so much self-confidence?" But it prompted an angry backlash online, with a prominent Beijing law professor calling Ms Yang and her fans "pampered little princesses".

And Yang Mei says she avoids jokes about controversial topics, because people would see it "as if their little sister or nursery school teacher suddenly decided to talk about sex".

Ms Yang and Qiqi both say overall, shows like Rock & Roast have encouraged women to try performing, and boosted their visibility.

"I think women are natural performers, because we've been considerate of men's thoughts and feelings since we were little, but suppress our own," said Ms Yang.

"But nowadays, there are more and more channels for women to express themselves - including stand-up comedy."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus

Spice and variety

The spread between new and bluechip art is narrowing

Guiding Italy's oldest opera house through the Covid pandemic

Fantastic beasts take over London's Natural History Museum

Fantastic beasts take over London's Natural History Museum

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 11, 2020 03:08 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares bounce back on strong trade data; post sixth weekly jump

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rebounded on Friday to post their longest streak of weekly gains since November 2019, as...

Dec 11, 2020 03:04 PM
Consumer

China toymaker joins global IPO first-day pop party with 112% jump

[HONG KONG] A Chinese maker of toys encased in "mystery boxes" is the latest company to join the global initial...

Dec 11, 2020 03:03 PM
Banking & Finance

Malaysia's ringgit erases Covid-19 losses to rise to strongest since 2018

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's ringgit climbed to the strongest since July 2018, erasing its virus-fueled losses for the...

Dec 11, 2020 03:00 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai charged under national security law

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 73, has been charged under the city's national...

Dec 11, 2020 02:26 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes lower

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on profit-taking Friday as few fresh cues for trade emerged...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Asia's most sought-after emerging market is about to get hotter

Stocks to watch: DBS, SGX, Ascendas Reit, MIT, OCBC, Parkway Life Reit

NTUC sets up associations for freelance delivery riders, creatives

Disney+ to get flood of new shows; launching in Singapore on Feb 23

Govt may have to apply more subsidies to keep prime HDB flats affordable: Desmond Lee

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for