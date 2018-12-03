Christmas comes early for 500 kids at Universal Studios

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
OVER 500 under-privileged children visited the Universal Studios Singapore (USS) theme park at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) last Friday, where they were joined by 150 volunteers from the integrated resort.
They had the chance to march along with Santa's Snowy Sleigh Ride
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg