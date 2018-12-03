You are here

Christmas comes early for 500 kids at Universal Studios

Mon, Dec 03, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Accompanied by about 150 volunteers from Resorts World Sentosa, the children took part in Santa's Snowy Sleigh Ride parade to mark the launch of Universal Studios Singapore's A Universal Christmas event. They were then treated to Santa's Christmas Light-up Party.
OVER 500 under-privileged children visited the Universal Studios Singapore (USS) theme park at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) last Friday, where they were joined by 150 volunteers from the integrated resort.

They had the chance to march along with Santa's Snowy Sleigh Ride

