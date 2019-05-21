You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Cirque du Soleil looks to break into Hollywood with film deal

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 11:45 PM

doc75g5p0dsac41niyt03k2_doc75a55egoefkpabnc61z.jpg
Artists of the Cirque du Soleil perform on stage. The entertainment group, expanding beyond its signature stage shows, struck a deal to make feature-length films, a partnership with the company that co-produced the hit "The Lego Movie" and this weekend's new Walt Disney Co release "Aladdin."
EPA

[LOS ANGELES] Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, expanding beyond its signature stage shows, struck a deal to make feature-length films, a partnership with the company that co-produced the hit "The Lego Movie" and this weekend's new Walt Disney Co release "Aladdin."

The Montreal-based entertainment company is teaming up with Dan Lin's Rideback company to mine its portfolio of characters and create a series of films, the companies said Tuesday. More specific plans, such as titles and possible release dates, are still being worked out.

Cirque du Soleil has taken steps in recent years to develop new sources of revenue, often via acquisitions. Chief Executive Officer Daniel Lamarre said he was struck by Rideback's success in developing a movie franchise based on the toy blocks from Lego A/S.

"Who would have thought that a filmmaker can do a big movie with Lego," Mr Lamarre said in an interview. "When I saw that I was just saying to myself, ‘Just imagine what they can do with the characters of Cirque.'"

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As streaming services proliferate, there's a scramble for more intellectual property. Hollywood producers have mined everything from board games to emojis for inspiration.

Mr Lin, founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based Rideback, said in an interview that Cirque du Soleil is one of the few brands in the entertainment world with a global fan base able to support a theatrically released movie.

Cirque du Soleil has branched out from its original acrobatic shows into new areas of live entertainment. It acquired Blue Man Productions in 2017 and the children's entertainment company VStar Entertainment Group last year. In February, the company bought Works Entertainment and its troupe of magicians called the Illusionists, using part of a US$120 million credit line. Cirque du Soleil has been predicting that sales will hit a record this year of more than US$1 billion.

The partnership will help Cirque du Soleil "be present on multiplatforms," Mr Lamarre said.

Rideback operates from a campus in Los Angeles's historic Filipinotown district, which is also home to Warner Bros Animation Group. It serves as the base for writer-directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who oversaw the first "Lego Movie," and the actress-producer Margot Robbie's production company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

BLOOMBERG

Life & Culture

The Taj Mahal becomes first Indian monument with breastfeeding room

Gardens of the future spring up at Chelsea Flower Show

Former F1 champion Niki Lauda dies at 70

Eiffel Tower climber grabbed after sparking evacuation

Whitney Houston estate working on hologram tour, new album

John Wick 3 knocks Avengers off the box office perch

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

BT_20190521_LMXLIPPO_3786751.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

lwx_YuuZoo_210519_7.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
3 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

Must Read

lwx_singapore_210519_47.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MTI downgrades Singapore’s 2019 economic growth forecast to 1.5-2.5 per cent on weak outlook

doc75g0t02g4jt1iy35k8br_doc758pzz7ujx41iyw1hgfo.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_sg export_210519_48.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

2019 growth forecast for Singapore non-oil exports cut to -2 to 0%; fell 6.4% in Q1

May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singdollar to hit 1.40 to USD later this year as economy slows: DBS

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening