You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Cold Hawaii: Danish coast surfs on virus wave

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201019_KELCOLD19IXW3_4288224.jpg
On Denmark's rugged western coast, far from paradise islands in the tropics, Cold Hawaii has become the place to be for avid surfers stranded by travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

Klitmøller, Danamark

ON Denmark's rugged western coast, far from paradise islands in the tropics, "Cold Hawaii" has become the place to be for surfers stranded by travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

As the name suggests, surfers seeking out the perfect wave near the town of Klitmoller are not put off by chilly waters or nippy air, nor the lack of palm trees. This raw and rugged coastline, often under grey and bleak skies, has drawn a growing number of board aficionados in recent years. Covid-19 has "really created a big boom", says Mor Meluka, a 34-year-old Israeli who settled here with his family 11 years ago.

Surfing enthusiasts from Denmark and nearby countries "used to travel the world", but now, "since they can't go anywhere we are definitely experiencing more guests than usual", he tells AFP.

Together with his wife Vahine Itchner, Meluka runs the Cold Hawaii Surf Camp, a surf school that employs 15 instructors in the summer months and continues to give daily lessons even in the off-season.

SEE ALSO

Danske scandal reveals top-down culture that silenced bankers

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"You can't really know what kind of waves you're going to get. It's always different waves. If you go to a perfect surf place like Bali or Tahiti, you know exactly how the wave is going to break. Here, it changes all the time," says Itchner, who moved to Denmark at the age of 10 from Tahiti.

A new addition to the world's surfing hot spots, it has yet to be invaded by the masses. Klitmoller, a town of just 1,000 inhabitants, is an unexpected destination for surfers, due to its geographic location and the absence of any surfing tradition.

One of many fishing villages that dot the Jutland coast, the spot has long been popular with windsurfers. Surfers started coming in the 1990s, with locals initially eyeing the newcomers with suspicion.

"It was new for the locals . . . The fishermen had to share the ocean," she explains. "But a surfer with a board doesn't require so much space."

Nowadays surfing is an integral part of the local culture - and is even part of children's schoolday, with surfing lessons on their schedule.

Sjoerd Kok was one of the early pioneers. A 42-year-old Dutch computer programmer, he moved here 17 years ago "for the surfing". His enthusiasm hasn't waned a bit, as interest in the town continues to soar. "A couple of years ago I told myself this is the peak . . . But, no, it still expands."

Itchner and Meluka say they expect surfing to take off across Denmark, a windy country already known for its kitesurfing. "It's going to become a famous surf spot!" boasts Itchner.

In the land of hygge - the Danish concept of cosiness and comfort that promotes a sense of well-being in daily life - Klitmoller epitomises the art form better than any other place.

"The right word is the word 'cosy': to go surfing and then go home and light a fire and drink a hot chocolate." AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Hello You - Israeli-UAE joint song a YouTube hit

What's up doc? Donkey therapy eases Spain medics' stress

Teenager asked pupils to identify French teacher before beheading him

China's millennials stimulate 100b yuan sex toy market

Pet relocation and prices surge with easing of cross-border curbs for owners

Even without a live audience, the show must still go on

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 19, 2020 05:30 AM
Banking & Finance

DBS launches new tranche of structured product with ESG theme

DBS is launching a new tranche of a structured product that carries an ESG (environmental, social and governance)...

Oct 18, 2020 11:18 PM
Companies & Markets

Viking Offshore plans S$4m share placement as part of proposed creditors scheme.

CATALIST-LISTED Viking Offshore and Marine is looking to raise gross proceeds of about S$4 million through a share...

Oct 18, 2020 07:08 PM
Companies & Markets

SunMoon says in talks with a potential investor for fund raising

FRUIT and seafood distributor SunMoon Food on Saturday updated that its board has various potential fundraising...

Oct 18, 2020 06:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Arbitration proceedings against Ezion unit Teras Conquest 2 have re-commenced

OFFSHORE and marine service provider Ezion Holdings late on Friday evening said that the arbitration proceedings by...

Oct 18, 2020 04:17 PM
Companies & Markets

ARA unit awarded £3b affordable housing guarantee scheme in UK

ARA Asset Management on Sunday said that its subsidiary, ARA Venn, has been appointed the exclusive manager of a new...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SunMoon says in talks with a potential investor for fund raising

Seven new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one community case

Arbitration proceedings against Ezion unit Teras Conquest 2 have re-commenced

Budget airline AirAsia X out of money, needs RM500m for restart: report

American Air sets new daily Miami-NY flight for 737 MAX debut

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for