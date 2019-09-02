You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Comedian Kevin Hart hospitalised after car crash

Mon, Sep 02, 2019 - 8:59 AM

file76x9uc3zvfqo5144hkf.jpg
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was hospitalised on Sunday with major back injuries after his car crashed into a ditch, according to highway authorities.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was hospitalised on Sunday with major back injuries after his car crashed into a ditch, according to highway authorities.

According to the California Highway Patrol report, Hart was riding in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda - a powerful vintage car - with two other people in the wee hours of Sunday on Mulholland Highway in Los Angeles County.

The driver, identified as Jared Black, lost control of the car and it rolled into a gully.

Black, 28, and the third passenger, internet fitness model Rebecca Broxterman, were trapped inside. Hart went for help.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Hart and Black sustained major back injuries as a result of this collision and were transported and treated at nearby hospitals," Highway Patrol said in the report.

Broxterman, 31, sustained no injuries.

Black, Broxterman's fiance, was determined not to have been driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

Hart, 40, is a popular comedian and actor, known for roles in "The Secret Life of Pets" and "Jumanji."

He was asked to host the 2019 Oscars, but pulled out when old homophobic tweets of his resurfaced.

AFP

Life & Culture

Blue Charity Gala dinner raises S$500k for BT BAF, SPD

Osaka displays sportswomanship after ousting Coco Gauff

RWS staff help to spruce up rental flats in Queenstown

How not to grow old in America

Profit vs sustainability: How to manage the conflict

A tennis talent who generates both buzz and suspensions

Editor's Choice

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Europe's business confidence in Asean still high

Must Read

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

file73e0drgyeoydwit45q8.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk to buy food-court operator Food Junction for S$80m

Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: IHH Healthcare, Keppel, Olam, TPV, SembMarine, BreadTalk

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly