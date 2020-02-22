You are here

Coming soon: airline Wi-Fi that actually works

Forces are at work to lower the cost of making this a reality, but first, the big players have to be on board.
Sat, Feb 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

For passengers, the Seamless Air Alliance may change the entire airport experience. Your mobile connection would migrate from one system to another, from the terminal onto the jet bridge and down the aisle to your seat - without the need to log in or pay.
AIR travel and glitch-free Internet access are often considered mutually exclusive, thanks to the technical difficulties associated with making Wi-Fi work at 40,000 feet.

For the airlines, a satisfying online experience is even more elusive. The hardware, software, maintenance and inability to easily switch service providers combine for a very expensive headache.

But there may be some good news on the horizon: A new era of ground-quality Internet connectivity that could save carriers billions of dollars. The Seamless Air Alliance, a non-profit group of 30 companies, says its new tech architecture will make in-flight connectivity systems modular, with open interfaces and components that can easily be swapped out.

The alliance includes Airbus SE and Delta Air Lines Inc, with such equipment makers and satellite companies as Panasonic Avionics, Intelsat SA, Nokia Oyj and Vodafone Group. Together, they want to introduce a global standard, using protocols derived from the cellular and Wi-Fi industries.

Jack Mandala, the alliance's chief executive officer, said that airlines now "have equipment that only works with the provider they have chosen". Universal adoption of the framework, he predicted, could change that.

For passengers, this alliance may change the entire airport experience. Your mobile connection would migrate from one system to another, from the terminal onto the jet bridge and down the aisle to your seat - without the need to log in or pay. No longer would you be restricted to airline movies you have already seen, television episodes you have already skipped or video games you never wanted to play.

Mr Mandala said of on-board Internet access: "Today, that experience can be a brand-damaging event for the airline. Passengers are out there on social media, complaining when they can't get service, and they don't blame the service provider - they blame the airline."

He said new Internet companies will enter the market, attracted by the unified standards. This will boost competition and quality in an industry that often enrages travellers. "For inflight connectivity, the high cost of capacity has been the Achilles heel," he said.

These new protocols might also save airlines billions of dollars, allowing for "rapid adoption of new technologies in a surgical manner", the group said in a statement this week.

This means that airlines would be able to manage their Wi-Fi offerings more efficiently, easily changing providers as a new generation of low-Earth-orbit satellite networks come online. These could include offerings from Elon Musk's Starlink, Softbank Group Corp-backed OneWeb and Amazon.com's Project Kuiper.

A 5 per cent improvement in these areas, based on an analysis conducted over 10 years with a fleet of 10,000 Internet-connected aircraft increasing to 25,500 by 2028, would boost the value of the inflight connectivity market by US$11.4 billion, said a 2019 white paper the alliance commissioned.

This would increase to almost US$37 billion if customer use rates were to double, along with a 5 per cent improvement in the three other metrics, the study found.

But before you start dreaming of bandwidth, however, here is a buzz kill: Plenty of key industry players have yet to get involved. These include American Airlines Group Inc, Boeing Co, Gogo Inc and Verizon Communications Inc. Still, Mr Mandala contends that it is only a matter of time before the industry coalesces around standards that lower costs for airlines.

To become compliant with the standards, most equipment makers will need to modify software, something which Mr Mandala, a former Qualcomm Inc executive, contends is "not a big deal" financially.

"There are market forces at work that are ready to drive down costs, given the capacity that's coming online," he said. "Going to these standards will knock down these artificial barriers that are holding back this big growth in the market."

Among them are high prices, spotty service caused by bandwidth bottlenecks, the dodgy nature of typing in your credit-card number with a snoopy seatmate so close by, and the general milieu of glitch behaviour encountered when trying to connect on different networks with different devices.

On those flights that offer Wi-Fi access, this friction-filled scenario leaves customer purchase rates well below 10 per cent.

Most passengers simply connect to the streaming entertainment delivered wirelessly from servers on the plane. A few even engage in that old fashioned hobby called reading. BLOOMBERG

