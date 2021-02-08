 Companies make use of technology to reach out to seniors, Life & Culture - THE BUSINESS TIMES

TAKING HEART

Companies make use of technology to reach out to seniors

Companies such as OCBC and Hong Leong Foundation have found a way around Covid restrictions to continue spreading cheer to seniors
Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 5:50 AM
BT_20210208_SYOCBCHL8A_4439498.jpg
OCBC Bank adopted a hybrid volunteering model to bring festive cheer to seniors.
PHOTO: OCBC

Hong Leong Foundation volunteers delivering lunch bento boxes and Chinese New Year goodies to the seniors' homes.
PHOTO: HONG LEONG FOUNDATION

Singapore

THE pandemic may mean that people can no longer volunteer their services in large groups, but the spirit of reaching out to vulnerable members of society is still strong.

With the help of technology, some companies have found a way around the Covid restrictions to continue spreading cheer to seniors. This includes organisations such asOCBC and Hong Leong Foundation.

This year, staff from OCBC Bank adopted a hybrid volunteering model to bring festive cheer to seniors under the care of Care Corner Singapore, with a small number of volunteers heading down physically to two Senior Activity Centres while the rest participated virtually.

Volunteers on site helped facilitate the folding of origami firecrackers using old red packet stocks, while “virtual volunteers” gave design tips online.

Seniors and volunteers worked together to string multiple origami firecrackers to form two-metre long firecracker lines. These “firecrackers” were reminiscent of those that the seniors enjoyed when they were young.

Yew Hock Meng, board chairman for Care Corner Seniors Services, said: “Despite the constraints imposed by the Covid-19 situation, the seniors were still able to celebrate Lunar New Year meaningfully with the use of technology.”

The activity was part of OCBC’s efforts to keep seniors active in 2021. OCBC has also other livestream sessions with charities to help combat seniors’ loneliness.

Similarly, via Zoom, Hong Leong Foundation brought some 330 elderly aged 60 to 105 from six senior homes on a virtual wildlife adventure on Thursday, with the help of Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

From the comfort of their residences, the seniors enjoyed a specially curated wildlife show, featuring interactive activities, captivating animal acts by birds, and waterway wildlife like iguanas from River Safari.

The celebration ended with volunteers delivering lunch bento boxes and Chinese New Year goodies to the seniors’ homes.

Quek Kon Hui, a governor of Hong Leong Foundation, said the elderly in senior homes were hit especially hard by the pandemic as many were confined to their rooms and limited by mobility, with little outdoor activity, during this period. Furthermore, some did not have families to bring comfort and joy during the new year.

“Though our staff volunteers were not able to be there physically, we hope that this specially tailored programme will help create wonderful memories for our silver generation,” said Mr Quek.

