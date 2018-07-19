RWS leverages its areas of specialisation to help needy

RWS introduced its Disabled Diving International Programme in November 2017. It is Singapore's first and only DDI Centre.

THOSE who are able to swim, or have at least conquered their fear of water, no doubt appreciate the feeling of near-weightlessness when they are in water.

Recognising that they are uniquely placed to offer this opportunity to disabled individuals - such as those with muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis or paraplegia - Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) arranged for a number of their experienced dive instructors to undergo training last year to become certified Disabled Divers International professionals.

RWS is currently Singapore's first and only accredited DDI Dive Centre.

In November last year, four persons from SPD, a charity organisation working in partnership with adults, youth and children with disabilities, were the first to undergo the programme. After being put through the usual paces of safety rules, basic diving theory, hand signals, and essential techniques like clearing water from the regulator and mask, they embarked on their fist diving experience in S.E.A. Aquarium's Open Ocean Habitat, mingling with more than 4,000 marine animals.

"Disabled diving is a tremendously empowering sport and has great positive impact on disabled divers who are now able to interact and socialise with non-disabled divers," s aid Tan Hee Teck, chief executive officer at RWS.

"It is also a meaningful way for our divers ... to give back to the community by imparting their skills to those who need it the most."

Leveraging its areas of specialisation informs the company's CSR strategy.

During its annual aRWSome Volunteer Day for instance, RWS engineers and technical experts become handymen for a day, sprucing up homes and carrying out electrical and plumbing works.

On Aug 17, more than 280 team members will take a day off to refurnish one- and two-bedroom rental flats for the elderly residents. Meanwhile, celebrity chef Sam Leong will also be on hand to do what he does best - cook up a feast for them.

A separate programme, the aRWome Apprenticeship, looks to equip youths-at-risk with practical skills and knowledge for lifelong learning.

This programme draws on the experience of senior RWS team members to provide mentorship and training to youths who have dropped out of school on resort operations.

This programme was extended last year to partner People's Association in a nationwide outreach through Project We Care ENRICH programme.

"We believe the most meaningful outreach is tapping our vast expertise and resources to touch the lives in our community," said Mr Tan.

Other signature programmes include Guardians of the S.E.A.A., a new conservation group which spearheads and supports conservation research, education and public engagement efforts.

RWS has also enabled many large fundraising events by Community Chest, The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artist Fund by providing venues such as Universal Studios Singapore and Resorts World Theatre.

It is continuing its support as official venue partner for the 14th edition of ChildAid later this year. This year's ChildAid - themed "The Jumping Jukebox Jive" - will be staged at Resorts World Theatre.

"RWS is committed to supporting this meaningful endeavour to benefit socially disadvantaged children," said RWS in a statement.

"This resonates with one of our CSR focus where we believe every child has potential within them for greater achievements and should be given equal opportunity to pursue their distinct strengths despite financial challenges. We hope to empower more children and youths to pursue their dream and make a positive impact in the community."