Corporate golfers ready for tee-off

THE magnetic pull of The Business Times Corporate Golf League has often been discussed among golf-playing members of the corporates in Singapore, both in offices and at golf clubs.

Although the competition - which tees off today at Sentosa's New Tanjong course - lasts for about four months, in the remaining period of the year there is much jostling for players to represent companies as guest players in the six-leg event.

A total of 264 golfers have signed up for the competition, which celebrates its ninth anniversary this year.

There is much interest and debate about the handicapping system for the event, with golfers registering good scores suffering handicap cuts that will allow for making it a level playing field as the tournament progresses.

For this year, the rules have been further tweaked, notably rewarding staff participation of the competitive teams during league play as well as adding elements of fun in selected rounds of the tournament.

A total of 24 teams (11 for the competitive category and 13 for the social section) will take part in the event, presented by German car company Audi Singapore.

Company bigwigs have been known to have gone to the extent of postponing their overseas trips just to make sure that they play in the event, which offers sporting competition and a huge dose of fun, with goodie bags and prizes for the participants.

Among the teams this year are United Overseas Bank, which is making a comeback after just one appearance some years back.

Lim Chin Hong, an executive director with UOB who is also the team captain, said: "We are taking part mainly to support SPH who is also our corporate customer. We are participating in the social section. We aim to have two staff and two guests in every game. Our aim is to enjoy the camaraderie."

Also back in the competition is OrangeTee, who had taken part for several years. They will take part in the competitive category, as will newcomers Proelect.

The other teams are Audi, Boustead (defending champions), Centurion, Citibank, Emerio, Team Boss, Tat Hong, Deloitte and KPMG for the competitive category.

For the social section, Edrington will enter three teams. The other participants are: DHL, PWC, Radio Gagas, SPH Eagles, SPH Reit, SunMoon, UOB, Singapore Pools, Gayatri/Tru-Colobro and Banyan Tree/Pacom.

From Sentosa, the event moves to Singapore Island Country Club's Island course (July 24), Sembawang Country Club (Aug 7), Seletar Country Club (Aug 23), Warren Golf and Country Club (Sept 5) and Tanah Merah Country Club's Garden course (Sept 21).