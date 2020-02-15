You are here

Home > Life & Culture
FIGHTING FIT

Could a keto diet be bad for athletes' bones?

A study of 30 top athletes on such a diet yielded signs of bone loss. But more studies are needed to establish the link between bone health and how we eat.
Sat, Feb 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200215_KETO_4034593.jpg
Ketogenic diets, which are low in carbohydrates and high in fat, if followed scrupulously, reshape how our bodies fuel themselves.
PHOTO: PEXELS.COM

A LOW-carbohydrate, high-fat ketogenic diet could alter bone health in athletes, says a thought-provoking new study of elite race walkers and their skeletons. The study, one of the first to track athletes during several weeks of intense training, finds that those following a ketogenic diet developed early signs indicative of bone loss.

The study adds to the considerable existing evidence that how we eat can affect how exercise affects us. It also raises concerns about possible, long-term health impacts from popular diet plans, including a high-fat, ketogenic diet.

Anyone interested in health, wellness, weight loss, exercise, food or best-seller lists is familiar, by now, with ketogenic diets. Known more familiarly as keto diets, they are extremely low-carbohydrate, high-fat regimens, with as much as 90 percent of daily calories coming from fats.

Ketogenic diets, if followed scrupulously, reshape how our bodies fuel themselves. Because carbohydrates can be rapidly metabolised, our bodies typically turn to them first for energy, whether the carbohydrates come from our diets or stored sources in our muscles and livers.

But if people follow a low-carbohydrate, ketogenic diet, they soon burn through their stored carbohydrates and their bodies start relying on fat for energy. The fat must be broken down first, however, and, as part of that process, the liver creates substances known as ketone bodies that can be converted into energy.

SEE ALSO

Restricted Regime

Ketogenic diets are popular now - as they have been off and on in the past - among people hoping to lose weight, control blood sugar or otherwise regulate their health. Some athletes also follow the diet, hoping that it will improve performance, since fat, as fuel, is ample, slow-burning and long-lasting.

Some studies have suggested, though, that low-carbohydrate, high-fat diets might change bone metabolism. Children with epilepsy who use the keto diet to control their condition tend to have low bone density, for instance. And in athletes, going for a day or two without carbohydrates can change some blood markers related to bone health.

But no experiments had tracked bone metabolism in competitive athletes on ketogenic diets for longer periods of time. So, for the new study, which was published in January in Frontiers in Endocrinology, researchers in Australia decided to ask a group of world-class race walkers if they could fiddle with their food for a few weeks.

Thirty of the athletes, all of whom were about to embark on intense training for upcoming world championships and other competitions, agreed. The athletes then sorted themselves into two groups, based on whether they were willing to try a keto diet or not.

About half said that they were and subsequently began a strict low-carbohydrate, high-fat routine. The other men and women continued with a high-carbohydrate diet. Everyone's meals were matched in terms of how many calories, relative to body weight, they ate.

Before the diets kicked off, though, the researchers drew blood from the athletes before and after a workout, to establish their baseline bone health and other markers of their health and fitness. (The experiment was designed to look at many elements of the ketogenic diet in sports.)

Bone is an active tissue, constantly breaking down slightly and remodelling itself in response to the demands we place on it. Knowing this, the researchers checked for the levels of specific substances in the athletes' blood known to be associated with bone breakdown, rebuilding and overall metabolism.

Then the athletes embarked on 31/2 weeks of intense training, while eating mostly fat or mostly carbs. Afterward, the researchers again drew their blood and rechecked the markers of bone health.

They found differences. The markers of bone breakdown were higher now among the athletes on the keto diet than at the start of the study, while those indicating bone formation and overall metabolism were lower.

These same markers were generally unchanged in the high-carb athletes. The athletes on the ketogenic diet, in other words, showed signs of impaired bone health.

How their bones might have been affected by their eating is still unclear, says Louise Burke, the head of sports nutrition at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra and one of the lead authors of the new study.

"We believe that the keto diet may affect bone metabolism due to the downstream effects of low-carbohydrate availability on certain hormones, along with other factors," she says. But more study, of course, is needed.

The researchers also did not look directly at changes, if any, in the athletes' bone density or follow them beyond 31/2 weeks. Whether any worrisome effects on bone health would linger, intensify or disappear after a longer period of high-fat eating remains unknown, as does the question of whether those of us who are not world-class race walkers would be similarly affected, if we work out while eschewing carbs.

But the study does remind us that the interplay of nutrition and exercise is intricate and we do not yet fully understand its implications for our health.

Dr Burke and her colleagues plan to study the longer-term effects of ketogenic diets and exercise in future studies. NYTIMES

Life & Culture

Wonderkids lighting up European football

Interval training, aerobic exercise benefit brain more: study

How morning and afternoon people can get along at work

For a better cocktail, reach for a different shaker

New stars in Samsung's Galaxy

Audi A7 Sportback 2.0 Quattro: Sportback to the future

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 14, 2020 11:31 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Feb 14, 2020 11:05 PM
Government & Economy

US retail sales increase, but with a caveat on consumer demand

[WASHINGTON] US retail sales rose in January for a fourth straight month as cheaper prices at the gas pump...

Feb 14, 2020 10:52 PM
Government & Economy

Boeing woes weigh on US industrial output in January

[WASHINGTON] The shutdown of Boeing production lines for the grounded 737 MAX continued to undercut US industrial...

Feb 14, 2020 10:47 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq tick higher at open

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened slightly higher on Friday helped by chipmakers' shares after Nvidia...

Feb 14, 2020 10:35 PM
Life & Culture

St Valentine's Italian birthplace seeks US suitors

[ROME] In an unusual call for love, the Italian birthplace of St Valentine said on Friday it was looking for a US...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly