Courts donates S$17,000 worth of appliances to promote e-learning

Courts Charity Home volunteers hosting an e-learning and cultural sharing session using the newly donated digital appliances for children from low-income households.

Singapore

COURTS Singapore on Thursday donated more than S$17,000 worth of digital appliances to four student care centres under local charity Care Community Services Society's (CCSS) care.

This is the third such engagement this year and is part of the company's CSR programme Courts Charity Home.

Twenty six Courts employees have volunteered at one of the four centres, New Town Primary School, to conduct e-learning and cultural sharing sessions on Deepavali, with 80 lower and upper primary school children using the new digital devices.

Ahead of Deepavali, Courts reached out to CCSS to find out what the digital learning needs were in the classrooms across the four CareHut student care centres. Based on the needs assessment, more than S$17,000 worth of home products which included laptops, tablets and Bluetooth speakers were donated.

Courts Singapore director of marketing, Tammy Teo, said: "Courts Charity Home, our signature CSR programme, continues to enjoy a warm reception from our staff, beneficiaries and the community. For Deepavali, we worked with the schools to establish their needs in creating a digitally-ready classroom and are happy to see the IT devices being well used today. We were also heartened, as a mass home products retailer, to be able to provide basics for the children's well-being."

Mohamed Amirudeen Mohamed Hussain, 12, CareHut pupil, said: "I was happy to celebrate and learn more about Deepavali with Courts volunteers and my friends. The new laptops and tablets in class will make learning more fun in the future."