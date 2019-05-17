CRYPTIC CROSSWORD

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Across
1 Food for those that have
smoked - in bed? (7)
5 Rested and modelled
afresh (7)
9 Famous shanty Don's
performing for ages (1,5,2,7)
10 Party hosted by floor
gymnasts (4)
11 Small child's slides (5)
12 Even I can show
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg