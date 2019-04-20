Is the '996' work culture the way to go in Singapore?

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
CHINESE billionaire and co-founder of Alibaba Group Jack Ma faced a backlash when he voiced support for the infamous "996". No, it is not a symbol of the end times, but refers instead to the infamous 12-hours a day, six-days-a-week work culture rampant in China's tech sector.
Employees
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg