You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Curry hopes to finish career with Warriors: 'This is home'

Sat, Aug 18, 2018 - 10:40 AM

DESPITE once suggesting the possibility of playing in his hometown Charlotte someday, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry intends to play his entire career with the Warriors.

Asked on The Bill Simmons Podcast about possibly joining the Charlotte Hornets - for whom his father, Dell Curry, starred in the 80s and 90s - near the end of his career, Curry sounded like he's closed the door on the idea.

"I love the Bay Area, man," Curry said.

"The only reason I go home now is if my sister's getting married or to go play the Hornets for that one game, so I haven't really been back much. I haven't put my mind there."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Curry was then asked if he intends to end his career with the Warriors, with whom he's spent nine seasons since they took him seventh overall in 2009.

"For sure I do," Curry said from Oakland.

"This is home. This is where I want to be, for obvious reasons."

After Akron, Ohio, native LeBron James returned to Cleveland 2014, Curry said he had, "always had thoughts about playing at home, what it would be like." He added that he was happy in the Bay Area, but said, "obviously if that opportunity comes along, it's a different discussion."

Curry had since indicated he will remain with the Warriors long-term, including saying in 2016, "It's hard to see myself anywhere else."

Golden State has reached four consecutive NBA Finals, winning three, including each of the last two. Curry has made five consecutive All-Star teams, winning the league's MVP award in 2014-15 and '15-16.

The 30-year-old is under contract through the 2020-21 season, and he is set to make about US$166.5 million over the next four years.

Dell Curry played 10 of his 16 NBA seasons with the Hornets, and he still ranks first in franchise history with 701 games played. Kemba Walker passed him for the top spot on the Hornets' all-time points list last season.

Stephen Curry grew up in Charlotte and played in college at Davidson, located in a northern suburb. He expressed interest in joining a group to purchase his hometown NFL team, the Carolina Panthers, before David Tepper bought the team.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Aretha Franklin, civil rights stalwart: ‘In her voice, we could feel our history’

Travolta, Newton-John reunite for 40th anniversary celebration of 'Grease'

Virgin Active spreading its wings

Haha, the funny thing is...

A pungent reminder of home and hardship

Taking your business global

Editor's Choice

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Pharma holds up July exports but trade war a threat

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

About those chips and dips...

BT_20180818_NEWCOVER18_3535384.jpg
Aug 18, 2018
Brunch

Gone to waste: a hard look at our recycling effort

Most Read

1 Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies
2 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
3 CapitaLand-CDL tie-up clinches Sengkang Central site for S$777.78m
4 CapitaLand and CDL team up again - this time for Sengkang mixed development
5 OCBC prices S$1b perps at 4%, first callable in 2023
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Pharma holds up July exports but trade war a threat

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

About those chips and dips...

Aug 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

TPG completes A$279m acquisition of Healthscope's Asian pathology labs

BT_20180818_VIPRICE18_3536031.jpg
Aug 18, 2018
Top Stories

Upcoming GST hike: 'Businesses should focus on value, not just price'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening