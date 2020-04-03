You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Customers desert South Korea's animal cafes over virus fears

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 6:23 PM

rk_animalcafe_030420.jpg
A beige feline paces between two Gaudi-style columns at the empty 2 Cats cafe in Seoul, with upturned stools standing on the tables where humans sat to play with them in pre-virus days.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] A beige feline paces between two Gaudi-style columns at the empty 2 Cats cafe in Seoul, with upturned stools standing on the tables where humans sat to play with them in pre-virus days.

Along with coffee, South Korea's animal cafes offer the chance to cuddle companion creatures like dogs or cats for customers who cannot keep one themselves.

Business has been devastated by the coronavirus outbreak, with South Koreans staying at home under social distancing guidelines, and tourism disappearing.

But unlike other firms, these cafes cannot lay off staff as they have to look after the animals.

Many also provide encounters with more exotic species. Meerkats and raccoons are particularly popular - both have behaviour patterns endearing to human eyes - although the trade in these creatures faces heavy opposition from animal rights groups.

SEE ALSO

Air France-KLM in talks on multibillion euro state-backed loan package

A family of wallabies - their names Alkong and Dalkong translate as "Lovey" and "Dovey" - looked sheepish when caught stealing bananas at the Eden Meerkat Friends Cafe in the tourist district of Myeongdong.

Staff member Kim Min-ji said customers were down to one or two a day.

"Ninety per cent of our customers had been foreigners, mostly Chinese, but they stopped coming since the coronavirus outbreak," she said. "Korean customers also don't come much."

And Ji Hyo-yeon, owner of the Raccoon Cafe Table A - which also stocks turtles and lizards as well as meerkats - said some people avoided his premises after hearing the virus was first contracted from a wild animal.

South Korea was among the earliest countries to be hit outside China, where the novel coronavirus first emerged, and for a time had the world's second-largest outbreak before it was largely brought under control through a widespread testing drive.

Customers said the animals helped to put them at ease in the tense times of the pandemic.

Hong Chan-wook and his girlfriend were the only visitors at the Eden Meerkat Friends Cafe on a weekday afternoon, and he told AFP: "After spending all my time at home and being bored, I feel healed by meeting these adorable new animals."

AFP

Life & Culture

Japan telework orchestra strikes a chord in coronavirus gloom

Chinese students fleeing virus face uneasy reception back home

Money FM podcast: Sustainable hotels of the future

Ellis Marsalis Jr, jazz pianist and music family patriarch, dies at 85

Social dis-dance: clubbing goes online as virus shuts nightspots

Masks are everywhere in Asia, but have they helped?

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 3, 2020 07:09 PM
Stocks

STI underperforms regional benchmark indices on Friday

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended Friday down 63.74 points or 2.6 per cent at 2,389.29 points, ending the week 5.5...

Apr 3, 2020 06:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Sakae Holdings to hold EGM through live webcast

SHAREHOLDERS of sushi restaurant operator Sakae Holdings can watch its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) through a...

Apr 3, 2020 06:53 PM
Transport

Air France-KLM in talks on multibillion euro state-backed loan package

[PARIS] Air France-KLM is in talks with banks to receive billions of euros in loans guaranteed by the French and...

Apr 3, 2020 06:37 PM
Companies & Markets

OCBC, Great Eastern defer AGM

WITH Singapore on Friday announcing further movement restrictions within the country due to the virus outbreak, OCBC...

Apr 3, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.