You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Dancing to forget the earthquakes

Mon, Aug 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180806_SMMEX6UI26_3522756.jpg

Oaxaca

AFTER the earthquake that devastated Juchitan in southern Mexico in September last year, Jorge Jimenez and his dance troupe sprang into action. The 8.2-magnitude quake - the most powerful ever recorded in the country - killed at least 96 people in the area. Entire families were buried, and the town hall was split in two. Streets were left strewn with debris, and residents had no water or electricity.

"We helped to find survivors and distributed food," recalls Jimenez, the director of Juchitan de Zaragoza, a traditional dance troupe. "Then after a while, we decided to dance because the population needed some distraction to overcome the shock." But the many festivities that are a usual part of life in the community were all cancelled in the wake of the earthquake. "We are still in mourning," says the 33-year-old Jimenez.

The dancers nevertheless decided to go to Oaxaca, the capital of the state of the same name, to take part in Guelaguetza, the biggest traditional Mexican festival. "We want to thank the country for its support" and proclaim "to the world that 'Juchitan lives, and long live Juchitan!'" Jimenez says.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The large Guelaguetza gathering, which means "offering" in the native Zapotec language, was itself founded after an earthquake that devastated Oaxaca in 1931.

Following the quake, locals decided to create a celebration bringing together the many local cultures "to pray to the Virgin and express solidarity", said Alfonso Martinez, the spokesman for Oaxaca state. Much more than just a festival, Guelaguetza has been a must on the region's social calendar for 86 years, and showcases the variety and richness of what Mr Martinez calls the country's "deep cultural traditions".

Every year, 30 troupes present their unique culture in a parade and performance before 12,000 spectators, dancing in colourful costumes - some with a pineapple or even a vase in hand, others wearing demon masks and cracking a whip. The event, broadcast on local television, has achieved great success, attracting more than 110,000 visitors to Oaxaca for the annual festivities. For the capital of the second-poorest Mexican state, the economic benefits are significant, estimated at over US$16 million, according to local authorities.

The Guelaguetza festival is also a link between numerous communities sometimes isolated in a mountainous state where agrarian conflicts sometimes lead to violence. On July 16, 13 people were killed in a clash between groups of farmers in the south of the state.

Participating in Guelaguetza is a time-honored tradition for the many communities of this region of four million inhabitants. The selection committee is made up of 10 former dancers whose average age is 75 - but whose judgment is sharp. "We travelled 29,000km last year," says Margarita, the 82-year-old chair of the selection committee, which is also known as the "authenticity committee". The committee members roam remote villages and select the very best troupes.

"We evaluate the quality of the dance, the clothing, the hairstyle, the chemistry between the couples," she says. The stakes are high - if a certain community is not selected, its members sometimes go so far as to protest in the capital or complain to the media. "Participating is a great pride for us," says Nivardo, 34, the director of another troupe. The state of Oaxaca is home to "the most indigenous communities; 16 languages are listed", says Mr Martinez.

There is no question of wearing a redesigned dress, or introducing a dance inspired by Beyonce. Here, each costume tells a story. A pattern on a dress "symbolises the mountains that overlook the village", while embroidery can represent a river that crosses the hamlet, or even the underworld, says Nivardo. From an early age, children are immersed in their local culture. Says Graciela, 31, a dancer from Santa Maria Tlahuitoltepec: "We learn music before we even know how to write," she says. "These cheerful rhythms define us - it's our culture." AFP

Life & Culture

ERA partners BT Budding Artists Fund

Maybank, North East CDC and partners take financial literacy to the lower income

Trump hits back at LeBron James over racial division comments

Rappers in Paris airport brawl to remain in custody for a month

Insead initiation is not hazing, says alumni

In sport, nothing beats being there 'live'

Editor's Choice

BT_20180804_TUASPRING_3522142.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring

2018-05-24T144356Z_1614312936_RC1CEC09CD10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

UOB posts sparkling Q2 earnings, but CEO expects home loans and home prices to slide

BT_20180804_JLBRUNCH4P1_3521778.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Brunch

The thin green line: sustaining sustainability

Most Read

1 Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area
2 UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast
3 Huawei declares ambition to be No 1 after dethroning Apple
4 Venture Corp declares surprise dividend; net profit up 40% in Q2
5 Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180804_TUASPRING_3522142.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring

BT_20180804_KRASIA_3522169.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Real Estate

Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area

2018-07-09T030811Z_1336109224_RC13130F7230_RTRMADP_3_TEMASEK-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek closer to first retail bond with new S$5b programme

2018-05-24T144356Z_1614312936_RC1CEC09CD10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

UOB posts sparkling Q2 earnings, but CEO expects home loans and home prices to slide

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening