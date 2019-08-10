You are here

Danish capital hit by 2nd blast in 4 days: police

Sat, Aug 10, 2019 - 2:01 PM

An explosion occurred outside a local police station in Copenhagen, police said, in the second blast to hit the Danish capital in four days.
[COPENHAGEN] An explosion damaged a police station in Copenhagen early on Saturday, in the second blast to hit the Danish capital in four days.

No one was injured in the blast, which happened outside a station in the Norrebro, just outside the city centre, police said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, one person was slightly injured in an explosion outside the Danish Tax Agency's office, in what police said was a deliberate attack.

Police told Reuters it was too early to say whether the two blasts were connected, but could not immediately comment further.

Police were searching for a man running from the scene of the blast, newspaper Ekstra Bladet said.

Serious attacks or violence are rare in the small Nordic country of 5.7 million people that prides itself on a reputation for safety and social tolerance.

REUTERS

