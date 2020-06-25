You are here

Home > Life & Culture

David Beckham invests in e-sports with London-based startup Guild

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 5:49 PM

ym-beckham-250620.jpg
Former England soccer captain David Beckham is moving into the virtual world as co-owner of London-based startup Guild Esports.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Former England soccer captain David Beckham is moving into the virtual world as co-owner of London-based startup Guild Esports.

Guild said in a statement on Thursday that it will launch player academies and run teams in various e-sports arenas including Rocket League, EA Sports, FIFA and Fortnite.

"We have a vision to set a new standard, supporting these players into the future," said Mr Beckham, who is also co-owner of Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

"We are committed to nurturing and encouraging youth talent through our academy systems and I am looking forward to helping our Guild Esports team grow," added the 45-year-old.

The Financial Times reported that Mr Beckham was taking a significant minority stake in Guild through DB Ventures, his personal investment vehicle, and would be the second biggest shareholder.

SEE ALSO

Players dig into building game Minecraft amid pandemic

It said Guild Esports was seeking a valuation of around £100 million (S$173.4 million) following a £25 million fundraising.

"David will be instrumental in helping shape the coaching programme implemented at our academies and we welcome his valuable mentoring as well as the inspiration he gives the younger generation of athletes," said Guild executive chairman Carleton Curtis.

E-sports has enjoyed a boom during the global Covid-19 lockdown.

According to analytics platform Newzoo, the global e-sports market will generate revenues of US$1.10 billion in 2020 and US$1.56 billion by 2023.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Tennis: Murray confident will play at high level again

Eiffel Tower reopens with strict virus restrictions

Japan's izakayas, once a staple of after-work socialising, crippled by pandemic

Money FM podcast: Upskilling for future jobs

Travel industry's support for community flies high amid Covid-19

Neither big nor small, music ensembles struggle in a pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 05:38 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 13.43...

Jun 25, 2020 05:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Hong Leong Finance reopens more branches, SME centres, encourages going digital

HONG Leong Finance (HLF) announced on Thursday that it will reopen six branches and two SME centres but encourages ...

Jun 25, 2020 05:12 PM
Government & Economy

WP unveils first four candidates, including Nicole Seah and Yee Jenn Jong

THE Workers' Party plans to contest in two single-seat wards and four Group Representation Constituencies (GRC) in...

Jun 25, 2020 05:12 PM
Banking & Finance

Wirecard files for insolvency, becoming first DAX member to fail

[BERLIN] Wirecard said on Thursday it was filing for insolvency after disclosing a US$2.10 billion financial hole in...

Jun 25, 2020 04:58 PM
Transport

Royal Mail slashes management jobs as virus hits postal demand

[LONDON] Royal Mail said it will cut around 2,000 management posts, or 40 per cent of the total, in a bid to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.