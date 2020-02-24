You are here

Home > Life & Culture
TAKING HEART

DBS delivers care packages to hospitals, communities

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM
vivang@sph.com.sg

BT_20200224_VADBS24DSTI_4041968.jpg
Singapore General Hospital staff receiving DBS's treat of healthy snacks from BoxGreen.
PHOTO: DBS BANK

BT_20200224_VADBS24DSTI_4041968.jpg
DBS treating staff at Tan Tock Seng Hospital to beverages from Foreword Coffee.
PHOTO: DBS BANK

Singapore 

DBS is collaborating with social enterprises supported by DBS Foundation and vendors to distribute care packages and food and beverage treats to healthcare professionals in the wake of the Covid-19 situation.

Over the next two weeks, 25,000 staff from seven public hospitals, which include KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, will receive items which include kits to ease muscle aches and pains, moisturisers, and facial masks.

The slew of initiatives kicked off last Friday as healthcare staff at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and SGH were given treats such as coffee and healthy snacks by social enterprises Foreword Coffee and BoxGreen.

Said DBS Singapore country head Shee Tse Koon: "Our outreach to healthcare professionals and community partners adds to the bank's collective efforts to help the national battle against Covid-19.

SEE ALSO

DBS' US$1b perp said to set benchmark for other Asian banks

"Together with our social enterprise partners and vendors, we would like to show our support and gratitude for their dedication and sacrifice. We also hope that our small gesture will encourage and remind them that there is strength in numbers, and we will overcome this virus together."

Said Mumtaj Ibrahim, senior manager, community relations at SGH: "The gifts will brighten the days of our colleagues, many of whom are putting in long hours during this crucial period."

DBS has launched a range of liquidity relief measures and other initiatives to help businesses, retail customers and communities impacted by the Covid-19 situation.

These include a liquidity relief package for small and medium-sized enterprises, home loan payment relief, free online supplementary classes for primary and secondary school students, as well as free Covid-19 relief insurance coverage for all five million DBS/POSB customers and their families.

The bank will also be providing hand sanitisers to social service agencies which support more than 7,000 beneficiaries, including persons with disabilities and children.

Life & Culture

UK pianist Alexis Ffrench bids to change image of classical music

UOB, Pathlight School team up to assemble care packs

Creator of iconic Lego figure dead at 78

For Harry and Meghan, no more 'royal' in their brand

'Friends' cast to reunite in HBO Max special

A new decade, a new #10YearChallenge

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 23, 2020 11:06 PM
Government & Economy

Concern over coronavirus spread grows with cases jumping in South Korea, Italy and Iran

[SEOUL] International concern about the spread of coronavirus outside China grew on Sunday with sharp rises in...

Feb 23, 2020 09:57 PM
Companies & Markets

Broadway Industrial served 2 writs of summons, statements of claim

BROADWAY Industrial Group announced on Sunday that it has been served two writs of summons and statements of claim...

Feb 23, 2020 08:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Wing Tai Asia sells 70% of new condo The M over weekend

WING Tai Asia sold 70 per cent or over 360 units of its latest condominium project The M over the weekend, even amid...

Feb 23, 2020 08:09 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: No new cases in Singapore on Sunday; total stays at 89

[SINGAPORE] There are no new cases of the coronavirus disease, said the Health Ministry (MOH) on Sunday (Feb 23),...

Feb 23, 2020 07:29 PM
Government & Economy

Avoid non-essential travel to Daegu and Cheongdo in South Korea, says MOH

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) has advised travellers to avoid non-essential trips to two places in South...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly