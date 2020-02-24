DBS delivers care packages to hospitals, communities

Singapore

DBS is collaborating with social enterprises supported by DBS Foundation and vendors to distribute care packages and food and beverage treats to healthcare professionals in the wake of the Covid-19 situation.

Over the next two weeks, 25,000 staff from seven public hospitals, which include KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, will receive items which include kits to ease muscle aches and pains, moisturisers, and facial masks.

The slew of initiatives kicked off last Friday as healthcare staff at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and SGH were given treats such as coffee and healthy snacks by social enterprises Foreword Coffee and BoxGreen.

Said DBS Singapore country head Shee Tse Koon: "Our outreach to healthcare professionals and community partners adds to the bank's collective efforts to help the national battle against Covid-19.

"Together with our social enterprise partners and vendors, we would like to show our support and gratitude for their dedication and sacrifice. We also hope that our small gesture will encourage and remind them that there is strength in numbers, and we will overcome this virus together."

Said Mumtaj Ibrahim, senior manager, community relations at SGH: "The gifts will brighten the days of our colleagues, many of whom are putting in long hours during this crucial period."

DBS has launched a range of liquidity relief measures and other initiatives to help businesses, retail customers and communities impacted by the Covid-19 situation.

These include a liquidity relief package for small and medium-sized enterprises, home loan payment relief, free online supplementary classes for primary and secondary school students, as well as free Covid-19 relief insurance coverage for all five million DBS/POSB customers and their families.

The bank will also be providing hand sanitisers to social service agencies which support more than 7,000 beneficiaries, including persons with disabilities and children.