You are here
THE FINISH LINE
DBS makes a big splash with Marina Regatta
Now into its seventh year, Singapore's largest water sports festival has something for everyone, says the bank's MD Karen Ngui
DBS BANK, Singapore's largest bank, turns 50 this year, and among the golden jubilee celebrations is the upcoming DBS Marina Regatta later this month.
The annual event is billed as the country's biggest bay fest and into its seventh edition this year. It takes place over two weekends -
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg