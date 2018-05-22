You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'Deadpool 2' topples 'Avengers: Infinity War' at box office

Tue, May 22, 2018 - 6:45 AM

BP_Deadpool 2_220518_31.jpg
Another weekend, another US$100-million-plus superhero opening: This time it was 20th Century Fox's "Deadpool 2," with a US$125.5 million take in North American theaters and a huge debut overseas, box office tracker Exhibitor Relations said Monday.
PHOTO: TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX

[LOS ANGELES] Another weekend, another US$100-million-plus superhero opening: This time it was 20th Century Fox's "Deadpool 2," with a US$125.5 million take in North American theaters and a huge debut overseas, box office tracker Exhibitor Relations said Monday.

The movie, the 11th installment in the X-Men series based on characters from Marvel Comics, netted US$174.9 million abroad, the biggest foreign debut ever for an R-rated title.

The movie features Ryan Reynolds playing the foul-mouthed and irreverent title character as he forms an X-Force team to protect a young mutant from the evil Cable (Josh Brolin).

For an uber-bad guy, Brolin is having a very good week. He also plays world-destroying villain Thanos in Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War," which led North American ticket sales before "Deadpool" bumped it off.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Avengers", the fourth highest-grossing film in history, starring Robert Downey Jr, Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth - took US$29.5 million, pushing its global take past US$1.8 billion.

Third in theatres was Paramount's new rom-com "Book Club," at US$13.6 million. The film stars Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen as aging friends who decide to read the steamy "Fifty Shades of Grey" and find it expanding their literary and personal horizons.

In fourth was "Life of the Party," a Warner Bros comedy, at US$7.6 million. Melissa McCarthy, who co-wrote the script with her husband, director Ben Falcone, plays a newly divorced mother who returns to the college she dropped out of, where her daughter now studies.

And in fifth was Universal thriller "Breaking In," at US$6.8 million.

Online reviews collator Rotten Tomatoes, summing up the critical reaction, described the film as a "disposable action thriller." But critics praised Gabrielle Union's performance as a mother trying to protect her children from hostage-takers.

Rounding out the top 10 were: "Show Dogs" (US$6 million) "Overboard" (US$4.6 million) "A Quiet Place" (US$3.9 million) "Rampage" (US$1.6 million) "I Feel Pretty" (US$1.3 million).

AFP

Life & Culture

Deadpool sequel surges to box office lead

The dyeing art of Damascus silk

Meghan and Harry release official photos of their UK royal wedding

Bill Gold, whose posters captured movie magic, is dead at 97

On a Damascus rooftop, tinting silk a fading craft

Celebrity chef Mario Batali accused of sexual assault: report

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_220518_4.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR's expansion plans extend beyond Singapore's shores

Most Read

1 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Ascendas India Trust, Tat Hong, Perennial
3 PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya
4 Perennial appoints Europe's luxury hotel group Kempinski to operate Capitol Singapore hotel
5 Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_220518_4.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

BT_20180522_VIPANEL22_3444790.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Deep understanding of Asean is key to seizing opportunities: panellists

BT_20180522_VIAVIATION22_3444793.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Improved aviation infrastructure needed to spur growth in Asean, says Liew Mun Leong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening