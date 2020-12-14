Deliveroo Singapore launches in-app function for customers to donate

Customers can feed themselves and the less fortunate by logging into the Deliveroo app to search for "No Child Goes Hungry" to view the virtual pop-up restaurant.

Singapore

THE festive season is a time to give back to the community.

To encourage its customers to help those in need, Deliveroo Singapore has created a virtual pop-up restaurant on its app that enables users to donate to charity organisation Food from the Heart (FFTH).

From today, customers can feed themselves and the less fortunate by logging into the Deliveroo app to search for "No Child Goes Hungry" to view the virtual pop-up restaurant.

The new in-app function allows customers to make donations the same way one would place a food order on the platform.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Deliveroo will match the first S$10,000 worth of donations.

The donations will benefit 1,500 low-income school age children and their families who are beneficiaries of FFTH's School Goodie Bag programme, which focuses on providing underprivileged primary and secondary school students and their families with food rations and better nutrition.

"As a socially responsible company, Deliveroo has always been committed to giving back and supporting our local communities. We are constantly looking for new ways in which we can rally our customers to make a difference in the community, alongside us," said Sarah Tan, general manager, Deliveroo Singapore.

Give back to those in need

"This year is no different. We've introduced the new in-app donation function to remind and inspire our customers to give back to those in need during the festive period. Through this initiative, we hope to make a difference in the lives of disadvantaged students in Singapore and provide them with better nutrition for the new school year."

Sim Bee Hia, CEO of FFTH, said: "It is the season of giving and we are deeply heartened that Deliveroo has stepped forward to make it easy for people to donate to our cause. Every donation goes a long way in bettering the lives of our young beneficiaries and their families. It is through initiatives to garner the community by committed corporates like Deliveroo that has made it possible for us to give better."

Amilah, a FFTH beneficiary, said: "I like the School Goodie Bag food pack as it has helped with my expenses a lot. My kids are looking forward to starting school again next year, and with access to a healthy diet, they can stay active and focus at school."