You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 2 tops US box office

Tue, Jul 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD star Denzel Washington had never made a sequel in a career reaching back nearly four decades, but when he did, with the Sony/Columbia production of The Equalizer 2, it managed to open at the top of the North American box office.

With estimated ticket sales of US$35.8 million for the three-day weekend, The Equalizer 2 edged out another new sequel, star-studded Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, according to industry tracker Exhibitor Relations.

In his new film, Washington again plays a former black-ops agent - and now soft-spoken Lyft driver - who is drawn back into action to avenge a friend's death. Director Antoine Fuqua also made Training Day, which earned Washington a best actor Oscar nod.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Industry watchers had expected Universal's Mamma Mia! to open atop the box office, but its ticket sales of US$34.4 million were "by no means a disappointment" at 22 per cent above the original film's opening, according to Hollywood Reporter.

With a star-studded cast - including Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth and Pierce Brosnan - the film is set after the events of the original Mamma Mia! but uses flashbacks to fill in the story of Streep's carefree character on the sun-splashed Greek island where an ABBA soundtrack is never far away.

In third spot was Sony's Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (renamed A Monster Vacation in Singapore), which took in US$23.2 million.

The animated comedy, whose voice cast includes Adam Sandler and Selena Gomez, follows Count Dracula and his family as they get away from their hotel for their own vacation.

Slipping from second last week to fourth was Ant-Man And The Wasp, the 20th release in Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe, at US$16.1 million.

It has ex-con Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) struggling to balance home life and Ant-Man duties as he and old flame Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly, alias the Wasp), take up an urgent new mission.

In fifth, also from Disney, was Incredibles 2, at US$11.5 million, which earlier in the month pushed past Pixar stablemate Finding Dory as the top-grossing animated film of all time.

Rounding out the top 10 were: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (US$11 million); Skyscraper (US$11 million); The First Purge (US$5 million); Unfriended: Dark Web (US$3.5 million) and Sorry to Bother You (US$2.8 million). AFP

Life & Culture

Trash heroes and scavenger apps battle Bali's garbage problem

Comic book publishers look to streaming

Forty years after 'Jaws,' summer still means sharks

Record heat broils Japan, prompting warnings

Trash heroes and scavenger apps battle Bali 'garbage emergency'

Chemicals in food may harm children, pediatricians’ group says

Editor's Choice

BT_20180724_JLAUDIT24_3509096.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
2 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
3 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
4 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
5 Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180724_JLAUDIT24_3509096.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

Jul 24, 2018
Technology

Tech-friendly Singapore 'a good city for urban trials'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening