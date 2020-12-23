You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Despite Covid, Brooklyn neighbourhood still a flashy Christmas village

Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201223_LLBROOKLYN23KVP3_4378661.jpg
People admiring houses decorated in Christmas lights in the Dyker Heights neighbourhood of Brooklyn, New York. Dyker Heights is known for its elaborate Christmas light displays.
PHOTO: AFP

BT_20201223_LLBROOKLYN23KVP3_4378661.jpg
People admiring houses decorated in Christmas lights in the Dyker Heights neighbourhood of Brooklyn, New York. Dyker Heights is known for its elaborate Christmas light displays.
PHOTO: AFP

New York

IN a New York where traditional holiday performances are cancelled, Rockefeller Center tree viewings are timed and travel is ill-advised, it's beginning to feel a lot like the Covid Grinch stole Christmas.

But in Brooklyn's illuminated Dyker Heights neighbourhood, not even...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

In world's top ice wine region, 2020 vintage will be rare find

After bars and beaches, gibbons await a new home in Thailand

In world's top ice wine region, 2020 vintage will be rare find

Singapore's happy 'glampers' pick Changi Airport for year-end holidays

Tiger Woods mixes golf and family once again

Wonder Woman 1984 sputters in opening weekend

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 23, 2020 12:14 AM
Government & Economy

US consumer confidence unexpectedly drops, hits four-month low

[WASHINGTON] US consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in December to a four-month low amid surging Covid-19 cases...

Dec 23, 2020 12:11 AM
Real Estate

US existing-home sales decline for first time in six months

[WASHINGTON] Sales of previously owned US homes fell in November for the first time in six months, suggesting that...

Dec 22, 2020 11:20 PM
Government & Economy

No action against former PM Abe after prosecutor questioning

[TOKYO] Tokyo prosecutors do not plan to take action against Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after he submitted...

Dec 22, 2020 11:18 PM
Consumer

China to tighten regulation of community group buying

[BEIJING] China's market regulator will increase regulation of community group buying sector, which allows groups of...

Dec 22, 2020 11:14 PM
Government & Economy

EU calls on member states to reopen transport links to UK

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission called on member states to reopen critical trade and passenger transport links to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STI drops 0.67% to 2,827.32 points; glove-makers gain but aviation-related stocks lose

Details on vaccination programme could be released by January, says Lawrence Wong

Thai seafood market coronavirus infections top 1,000

Stock watch: 2020 stars and laggards likely to switch sides in 2021

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for