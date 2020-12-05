Diamonds that rock

From left: The Planète Bleue Bracelet with a 5.62-carat emerald-cut emerald; the Planete Bleue necklace with a 13.77-carat pear-shaped sapphire, and a 4.63-carat emerald-cut emerald; the Apogée Pendant Necklace with a 28.55-carat cushion-cut tanzanite. They are part of the Stellar Times collection inspired by the galaxy and planets, and designed by Francesca Amfitheatrof, Artistic Director of Jewellery for Louis Vuitton.

PHOTOS: LOUIS VUITTON