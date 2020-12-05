You are here

Diamonds that rock

Louis Vuitton holding a showcase of two massive diamonds as well as jewellery designs inspired by the galaxy.
Sat, Dec 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

BT_20201205_HYDIAMONDS5SEW_4355314.jpg
Left: The 1,758-carat Sewelô is a rough diamond coated with a thin layer of carbon. Right: The 549-carat Sethunya is a crystal-clear stone of exceptional lustre and clarity. They are displayed side-by-side at Capella Singapore in what's described as a "yin and yang" of rare finds.
PHOTOS: LOUIS VUITTON, BT FILE

BT_20201205_HYDIAMONDS5SEW_4355314.jpg
From left: The Planète Bleue Bracelet with a 5.62-carat emerald-cut emerald; the Planete Bleue necklace with a 13.77-carat pear-shaped sapphire, and a 4.63-carat emerald-cut emerald; the Apogée Pendant Necklace with a 28.55-carat cushion-cut tanzanite. They are part of the Stellar Times collection inspired by the galaxy and planets, and designed by Francesca Amfitheatrof, Artistic Director of Jewellery for Louis Vuitton.
PHOTOS: LOUIS VUITTON

PLANETARY alignments were auspicious this weekend, allowing luxury house Louis Vuitton to bring two of the largest diamonds in the world for a showcase at Capella Singapore. The 549-carat Sethunya and the 1,758-carat Sewelô are displayed side-by-side in what's described as a "yin and yang" of...

Life & Culture

BREAKING NEWS

