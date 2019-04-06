You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Diana Rigg reveals protest about her lower pay on 'The Avengers'

Sat, Apr 06, 2019 - 7:08 AM

lwx_Diana Rigg_060419_41.jpg
British acting legend Dame Diana Rigg said Friday that women must be "finally paid their due" after decades of screen sexism and lower pay.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[CANNES] British acting legend Dame Diana Rigg said Friday that women must be "finally paid their due" after decades of screen sexism and lower pay.

The 80-year-old, who played the hard-nosed Lady Olenna Tyrell in "Game of Thrones", revealed that she protested when she found out that she was earning less than the cameraman on "The Avengers", the cult 1960s British television series that made her famous.

"I had nothing against the cameraman but I complained and made a fuss of it," she told AFP at the Canneseries TV festival in the French Riviera resort, where she is receiving an icon award.

"I was called all sorts of things, and nobody supported me," she added, in what she called her first big battle with "male authority".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Her co-star Patrick Macnee looked the other way, she said.

"Patrick was a dear and sweet but wanted a quiet life. And I was trouble," Rigg said.

In keeping with Emma Peel, the fearless spy she played in the series, the actress did not take it lying down.

"I made a bit of a song and dance and demanded more... but there was no sisterhood" to help. "In those days, you were on your own," she added.

'OUTRAGEOUS' 

"I think it is outrageous that actresses are still underpaid. If they are of the same stature as the man they are playing opposite, then they should be paid the same," she said.

Rigg said women were at last being portrayed on screen as they really were, saying the hit BBC series "Fleabag" "was a major step forward".

"It is absolutely brilliant. It is a major step forward in TV, particularly for women. The lead character is portrayed as a real woman."

"Phoebe Waller-Bridge who wrote (and stars in) it is not only beautiful she is brilliant," Rigg said of the actress, who is also the brains behind the hit spy series "Killing Eve".

"I am not denigrating men but women have not been paid their dues in terms of the complexity of their characters."

The veteran British actress, who won a Tony award for her "Medea" on Broadway, said she enjoys playing feisty characters like the avenging wife in the Greek tragedy.

'I'M NOT HAVING IT' 

"The Greeks believed that their lives were preordained by the gods. She said, 'F**k that! I am not having it. I am going to live my life the way I want,'" Rigg declared.

"Which was an extraordinary thing for Euripides to portray. That is why I like women who stride out, they are the interesting ones."

Rigg, who in the past questioned feminism, said she was never "anti-feminist, but I dislike feminists when they become aggressive and anti-men, it makes no sense to me.

"What's the point of turning your back on them. We need more dialogue," she said.

Last week, "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa, said she accepted less pay than her co-star Kit Harington because he had to do more night shoots.

Rigg, whose character has been killed off, said she would not come back from the dead for the final season, which starts on April 14. "I can't tell you anything about it. I have never watched it," she admitted.

"God no, I could not bear to watch myself. It is agony," Rigg cried, even in "The Avengers".

"You see through yourself. I know myself terribly well, it is painful and I don't do it."

The stage legend said the proudest moment in her career was taking "Medea", Euripides' "2,500-year-old play to Broadway" from a small London theatre.

"I begged the producers to put Euripides' name up in lights and offered to pay for it myself, but they refused because they said it would turn the audience away."

AFP

Life & Culture

Mick Jagger says 'on the mend' after medical procedure

Dire future etched in the past: CO2 at 3-million year-old levels

Mentoring 'to the max'

Sizzling Gnabry has Dortmund on his radar

Saying it like it is

The power of imagination, and other parenting lessons from Calvin and Hobbes

Editor's Choice

lwx_print2_060419_4.jpg
Apr 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Diversified, growing economy gave govt negotiating muscle in IR talks: Chan Chun Sing

lwx_garena_060419_10.jpg
Apr 6, 2019
Technology

Mobile games emerge as Garena's main growth engine

BT_20190406_RMOCBC6_3745747.jpg
Apr 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 10.4% pay rise to S$10.7m for 2018

Most Read

1 Singapore wooing European firms with 'Disneyland' of advanced manufacturing
2 Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news
3 Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m
4 Hot stock: Genting Singapore down 8% at midday; analysts positive on long-term prospects
5 Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

Must Read

BT_20190406_MXBRUNCHCOVER_3744477-1.jpg
Apr 6, 2019
Brunch

A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate

BT_20190406_ABKAREN6_3745676.jpg
Apr 6, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Trade woes have opened doors for Singapore, says ExxonMobil

lwx_print2_060419_4.jpg
Apr 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Diversified, growing economy gave govt negotiating muscle in IR talks: Chan Chun Sing

lwx_garena_060419_10.jpg
Apr 6, 2019
Technology

Mobile games emerge as Garena's main growth engine

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening