You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Disco's back: Japan grooves to bubble beat for Heisei era sayonara

Wed, May 01, 2019 - 1:20 PM

lwx_disco_010519_49.jpg
Japanese disco fans hit the dance floor and partied like it was 1989, reliving the glitz of the "bubble economy" heyday that defined the early years of the outgoing Heisei imperial era.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japanese disco fans hit the dance floor and partied like it was 1989, reliving the glitz of the "bubble economy" heyday that defined the early years of the outgoing Heisei imperial era.

Tuesday night was the last chance for nostalgic Japanese to bid sayonara to the three-decade Heisei era, which ended at midnight with the abdication of retiring Emperor Akihito.

New Emperor Naruhito's reign begins Wednesday, ushering in the Reiwa imperial era, meaning "beautiful harmony".

In an echo of the heady "bubble economy" days of early Heisei, women in slinky dresses at the Maharaja Roppongi disco grooved to the beat, while mirror balls glittered and veteran disco personality DJ Osshy spun the turntables, with the party culminating in a midnight countdown.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I used to go to Maharaja every Friday night in the early Heisei days. I feel like I've gone back in time," said Ms Yu Inada, a homemaker.

Ms Inada brought for the occasion a white feather fan, a must-have accessory in the bubble days that she had held on to since then.

"Back then everyday was fun. It was a gorgeous era. Nowadays things are a little plain," she said before hopping on the elevated stage to strut her stuff.

Ms Shirin Higashi, a 54-year-old esthetician, came for the countdown.

"I thought it would be more fun with everyone here than at home alone. I'm happy I could take part in the celebration," she said.

Heisei began in early 1989 at the height of a stock market and real estate bubble, where it seemed money came easy and the good times would never end.

That exuberance fuelled Japan's nightlife, with discos like Maharaja and Juliana's becoming a symbol of the fun and excess of the late '80s and early '90s go-go years.

But with the collapse of the bubble in the early 1990s and subsequent "lost decade" of economic stagnation, extravagance was out and these clubs eventually closed.

Times change, however, and the strobe lights are coming back on.

Maharaja relaunched under new management in 2010 and has now opened six locations, targeting 40 to 60-year-olds, while Juliana's reopened in Osaka in October.

DJ Osshy hosts regular Sunday Disco parties during adult-friendly afternoon hours, and last year established a national "Disco Day" on July 22 - the date when "Saturday Night Fever" premiered in Japan in 1978.

"Disco music has the power to make people move their body and feel energetic and happy, regardless of what era we're in,"DJ Osshy told Reuters after his set.

"From kids to senior citizens, it's something we all have in common," he said. "It transcends generations."

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Netflix project to spotlight Thai cave rescue

Eating more rice could help fight obesity, study suggests

Banks take steps to deliver inclusive service

How IT help enabled an NGO to help more rural women

France, Italy mark 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci's death

Film on Catholic priests using nuns as 'sex slaves' pulled

Editor's Choice

lwx_atm_010519_2.jpg
May 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

Savings hacks for millennials and more

lwx_Sycamore Tree_010519_5.jpg
May 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust

BT_20190501_ABSTAR1_3768780.jpg
May 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

StarHub wasn't dragged to the altar by Temasek, CEO says

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Savings hacks for millennials and more

Must Read

lwx_atm_010519_2.jpg
May 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

Savings hacks for millennials and more

lwx_Sycamore Tree_010519_5.jpg
May 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust

BT_20190501_CHEVRON_3768802.jpg
May 1, 2019
Real Estate

Oxley confirms S$1.025b sale of Chevron House

lwx_office worker_010519_3.jpg
May 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Work trends change, but a strong labour movement still crucial

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening