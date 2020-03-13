You are here

Disney to shut Florida and Paris theme parks, cruise line over virus

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 8:59 AM

AB_disney_130320.jpg
Disney will close its theme parks in Florida and Paris beginning on Sunday due to the novel coronavirus, the company said, hours after announcing its California resort would shut.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] Disney will close its theme parks in Florida and Paris beginning on Sunday due to the novel coronavirus, the company said, hours after announcing its California resort would shut.

The closures will last at least until the end of March. Disney Cruise Line will also suspend departures from Saturday through the end of the month.

"In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure," a Disney spokesperson said.

AFP

UPDATED 7 min ago
