You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Disney's 'Mulan' sparks backlash over Xinjiang

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 9:12 PM

file7c4ynrer7l31f2bucg5o.jpg
Walt Disney's release of "Mulan", which is set in China and meant to appeal to audiences there, has provoked a backlash on social media over its star's support of Hong Kong police and for being partly filmed in the Xinjiang region.
PHOTO: THE WALT DISNEY CO

[SHANGHAI] Walt Disney's release of "Mulan", which is set in China and meant to appeal to audiences there, has provoked a backlash on social media over its star's support of Hong Kong police and for being partly filmed in the Xinjiang region.

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong and internet users in Taiwan and Thailand are among those who promoted hashtags "#BoycottMulan" and "#BanMulan" on Twitter, following this month's launch of the film on Disney's streaming platform.

It will also be shown in cinemas in China - an increasingly important market for Hollywood studios - from Sept 11.

Criticism of the live-action remake of a 1998 animated version began last year when Mulan's star, mainland Chinese-born actress Liu Yifei, expressed support on social media for police in Hong Kong, which was roiled at the time by anti-government unrest.

Liu did not immediately respond to a request for comment via her account on Weibo, a popular Chinese microblogging site.

SEE ALSO

India, China accuse each other of firing in the air on tense border

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Calls for people to boycott the film gathered pace this week over its links to the western region of Xinjiang, where China's clampdown on ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims has been criticised by some governments, including the United States, and human rights groups.

Several state organisations in Xinjiang appeared in the film's credits, according to social media posts.

"In the new #Mulan, @Disney thanks the public security bureau in Turpan, which has been involved in the internment camps in East Turkistan," the Munich-based World Uyghur Congress tweeted on Monday.

Asked about the reaction to the film's Xinjiang shooting, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian restated Beijing's denial of the existence of re-education camps in the region, calling facilities there vocational and educational institutions and accusing anti-China forces of smearing its Xinjiang policy.

Activist Wong accused Disney of "kowtowing" to China, citing Liu and another actor's support for Hong Kong police and the movie's credits mentioning state organisations in Xinjiang.

"We urge people around the world to boycott the new Mulan movie," he told Reuters on Tuesday.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The movie, reported to have cost US$200 million to produce, had been scheduled to reach theatres in March, but its release was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, Disney said Mulan would skip most theaters and go directly to its Disney+ platform.

However, it is set to premiere in Chinese cinemas from Friday, and the studio hopes it will do better than the animated version more than 20 years ago.

That release was delayed after Disney's relations with China soured over "Kundun," its 1997 movie based on the life of the exiled Dalai Lama, whom China has branded a dangerous separatist.

In February, director Niki Caro told The Hollywood Reporter that Disney had tested the film with Chinese audiences, removing a kissing scene between Mulan and her love interest after feedback from its Chinese executives.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Swedish fish dish is so pungent it should be opened outdoors

France's pioneering black opera star Christiane Eda-Pierre dies

Syrian olive trees put down roots in Kurdish Iraq

Mbappe to miss Croatia match after positive Covid-19 test

The strange grief of losing my sense of taste

Djokovic out of US Open after accidentally hitting line judge

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 09:21 PM
Government & Economy

India, China accuse each other of firing in the air on tense border

[NEW DELHI] India and China have accused each other of firing in the air during a new confrontation on their border...

Sep 8, 2020 09:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Alliance Healthcare and DBS to collaborate on marketing activities

ALLIANCE Healthcare Group on Tuesday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Alliance Healthcare has signed an...

Sep 8, 2020 09:09 PM
Garage

Cross-border payments startup Thunes raises US$60m led by Helios

THUNES, which operates a business-to-business cross-border payments network, has raised US$60 million in a Series B...

Sep 8, 2020 08:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Wing Tai Holdings proposes to buy back up to S$85m of notes

WING Tai Holdings is proposing to repurchase up to S$85 million worth of notes originally issued under its S$1...

Sep 8, 2020 07:45 PM
Companies & Markets

UG Healthcare to set up third manufacturing facility in Negeri Sembilan

GLOVE manufacturer UG Healthcare Corporation has started work on a new manufacturing facility in Malaysia that will...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek cautions against jumping to judgment over Liew Mun Leong, ex-maid case

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Temasek posts negative one-year return, portfolio value dips

Broker's take: DBS expects iFast's growth to outpace industry, ups target price

Brokers' take: DBS, UOBKH deem CapitaLand Reits' merger attractive

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.