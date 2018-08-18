You are here
DISRUPTED
Be at the top of your game with data
Data can make or break a company, as can be seen at the recent World Cup 2018 - where even banks got it wrong relying only on data
BLUNDERS were aplenty during the 2018 Fifa World Cup. Remember how Argentina's goalie Willy Caballero kicked the ball directly to Croatian player Ante Rebic who then scored? How about that marketing campaign by Burger King Russia that offered Russian women millions in roubles and lifetime
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg