You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Dominant Hamilton wins 1,000th race in Mercedes one-two

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM
Chinese Grand Prix

Shanghai

LEWIS Hamilton won the 1,000th Formula One grand prix on Sunday after grabbing the lead from Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas at the first corner and powering to victory in blustery Shanghai.

Hamilton, who started from second on the grid, took the world championship lead after romping home to win the Chinese Grand Prix by more than 6.5 seconds from Bottas, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel third.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull was fourth and Charles Leclerc in the second Ferrari was fifth.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This was world champion Hamilton's sixth victory at the Chinese Grand Prix and second in a row this season.

"To have a one-two (for Mercedes) is really special in the 1,000th Grand Prix but the start was where it made the difference and the rest is history," said the Briton.

Hamilton was pipped for pole position by Bottas by just 0.023 seconds in qualifying and had said that he was "struggling with the car".

But the Finn laboured out of the blocks, allowing Hamilton to nip in and grab the lead at the first corner.

"I lost it on the start, honestly, shame about the start, I got some wheel spin on the start line," said Bottas, who also relinquished his hold on the standings after three races.

Talented 21-year-old Leclerc, meanwhile, pulled off the same trick at the start at the expense of his team-mate Vettel, darting into third.

There was more early drama when Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat tangled with both McLarens of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, earning the Russian a drive-through penalty.

On lap 11, four-time world champion Vettel leapfrogged back in front of Monaco's Leclerc into third following radio orders from Ferrari telling the youngster to let him pass.

"We do our job, stay focused," Leclerc - agonisingly denied victory last time out in Bahrain after his Ferrari lost power late on - was informed on team radio after he briefly protested.

Back at the front, the 34-year-old Hamilton began pulling away, establishing a more than five-second gap on Bottas with a third of the race gone.

With five-time world champion Hamilton - winner in Bahrain two weeks ago - serene up top, the real battles unfolded behind him.

Vettel, under pressure after a number of unforced errors going back to last season, went wheel-to-wheel with Verstappen after both pitted for fresh tyres.

Vettel, Bottas and then Toro Rosso's Alexander Albon, who missed qualifying after a nasty crash in final practice, all exchanged fastest laps.

On lap 38 of the 56, it was Leclerc and Bottas who had a skirmish in the compelling battle for second. Leclerc then pitted and was momentarily held up by a comparatively sluggish change of tyres.

Nico Hulkenberg, who qualified eighth for Renault, saw his race come to an early conclusion after the team retired his faltering car.

Norris and Kvyat were also forced out before the end.

The fourth race of the season will take place on the streets of Baku, in Azerbaijan, in a fortnight. AFP

Life & Culture

Empowering young designers to design for good

Keppel screens award winning documentary on the circular economy

Qatar seeks to transform diabetes care with 'whole nation' project

'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' sees return of emperor Palpatine

Weary Man City pay heavy price for quadruple push

Competition is all around you

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Banking & Finance

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

BT_20190415_LTDONKI15_3753523.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Most Read

1 Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City
2 Singapore 5th out of 6 Asean countries in growth of mobile payments use: PwC survey
3 At a glance: Taxes in Thailand
4 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
5 Ode to my alma mater

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Banking & Finance

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

BT_20190415_GCWHITECOAT15CGI7_3753704.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Consumer

WhiteCoat clinches AIA group healthcare deal

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

Apr 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Small firms in Vietnam and Indonesia most optimistic about 2019: survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening