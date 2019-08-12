You are here

BT CORPORATE GOLF LEAGUE

Donovan Lee's 4 birdies light up BT golf league

Mon, Aug 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM
btnews@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

Singapore national golfer Donovan Lee (right) receiving a prize from SPH Pacom deputy managing director Jacqueline Wu at the end of the third leg of this year's BT Corporate Golf League on Aug 7. The 19-year-old Singapore Institute of Management student raised his game to inspire teammates Vincent Khua (73 and 39 points) and Shirya (80 and 37 points) to stretch Team CarTimes' lead in the standings.
Singapore

SINGAPORE'S national golfer Donovan Lee lit up The Business Times Corporate Golf League with a magnificent two-over 73 at the Warren Golf and Country Club.

The 19-year-old Singapore Institute of Management student bagged four birdies to amass 40 points in the third leg of the six-leg competition last Wednesday.

A member of the triumphant Singapore team in the recent Putra Cup, he raised his game to inspire teammates Vincent Khua (73 and 39 points) and Shirya (80 and 37 points) to stretch Team CarTimes' lead in the standings.

CarTimes totalled 116 points - the highest in the series so far - to record 340 points over three legs.

They lead Team Citi (112 points) by four points with AudiSport (111) and TeamBOSS (113) lying joint-third on 332 points.

Lee enjoyed his birdie on the difficult par-four index one third hole when he drove 280 metres on the 370m hole and wedged in to seven feet before sinking his putt.

Khua was just as impressive, again winning the Longest Drive Challenge with a 238m tee-shot on the 460m par-five second hole.

Don Tan shot a brilliant 79 for 39 points to take the honours in the Guest Category that also gave him the overall fourth place behind Khua and Anthony Wan (81 and 39 points).

This being the 10th anniversary of the Corporate Golf League, a special prize sponsored by FJ and Titleist went to 10-placed Chris Taw of HugoBOSS.

The fourth leg will be held at the National Service Resort and Country Club at Changi on Aug 23. On that day, Singapore's Olympic gold medal winner Joseph Schooling is slated to play for Team BOSS.

