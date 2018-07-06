You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Dozens of missing Chinese tourists assumed trapped in sunken boat off Thai coast

Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 11:29 AM

file70vxjqg4g69v17wcce7.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PHUKET] Dozens of missing Chinese tourists are believed to be trapped in a sunken boat off the coast of the Thai holiday island of Phuket, an official said Friday, as divers were sent to explore the vessel.

Fifty-six passengers remain unaccounted for after the Phoenix went down on Thursday afternoon, after being battered by five metre high storm waves.

"I assume they are trapped inside the boat... but I wish some of them have survived," Phuket governor Noraphat Plodthong told reporters.

"I have not yet received any reports of people floating in the sea," he said, adding a flicker of hope was that the boat went down so fast an air pocket may have been created.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The boat, which had left the popular snorkelling spot of Koh Racha to return to Phuket, was carrying 105 passengers, the majority Chinese tourists.

The body of one of the passengers, believed to be a Chinese holidaymaker, was pulled from the sea late Thursday and brought to shore, shortly before the search was called off for the night.

Helicopters, police and fishing boats were deployed early Friday as the rescue mission restarted.

The Thai navy said the Phoenix had sunk 40 metres below the surface, a few kilometres off the cost of a Koh He, an islet known for its coral formations.

"Navy divers, frogmen and marine police divers have already been sent to the scene," Rear Admiral Charoenphon Khumrasee, deputy commander for Thai Navy in the southern region told reporters.

"Helicopters will search for those who may have floated out."

Thailand is already in the global spotlight for a dramatic rescue mission in the north of the country, after 12 boys and their football coach were trapped in a cave complex.

Stunned survivors of the boat accident huddled in blankets on a Phuket pier late Thursday.

Some cried while others appeared dazed as they walked around still wearing their life vests.

"Eleven are injured, of these two are in serious condition," the governor added.

The Phoenix was among several boats that appeared to have ignored a severe weather warning in place since Wednesday to take tourists on day-trips to the islands that dot the seas off Phuket.

A Chinese consular official arrived at the operations centre in Phuket to monitor the rescue effort.

Several other vessels hit trouble late Thursday. Initial reports from officials said all of the passengers on those boats were rescued.

But as details dripped through overnight, governor Noraphat said two passengers were still unaccounted for from another stricken ship.

Phuket is a magnet for overseas visitors including Western sun-seekers and huge numbers of Chinese tourists who make up the bulk of the 35 million people expected to visit the kingdom this year.

Thailand has a poor health and safety record and accidents are common on its roads and busy waterways - especially in tourist areas during the monsoon season which is now biting.

AFP

Life & Culture

Ex-navy seal dies in Thai cave rescue: official

Hundreds of thousands evacuated in Japan as 'historic' rain falls; two dead

Outcry from fellow French winemakers as Japanese couple face deportation

New York's Met Museum pulls in record 7.35m visitors

No small change in BT Weekend

BT-World Cup CEO Challenge

Editor's Choice

BT_20180706_SECOND_PIC_3492692.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy

06840581.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Funds, brokers still have faith in China's A-shares

yaohui-pixgeneric-7572.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

IPOs on SGX down, but cautious optimism prevails

Most Read

1 Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market
2 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
3 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
4 Small car COE falls to eight-year-low of $25,000
5 Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-skyline-060718.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore property, bank stocks tumble in wake of new cooling measures

BT_20180706_SECOND_PIC_3492692.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy

cs-generic-Homes04.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Property curbs: Ahead of the curve but too much?

06840581.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Funds, brokers still have faith in China's A-shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening