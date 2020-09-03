You are here

Dwayne Johnson says he and family have recovered from Covid-19

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 11:01 AM

nz_Dwayne_030949.jpg
Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said in a video message posted on social media on Wednesday that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recovered and are healthy.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said in a video message posted on social media on Wednesday that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recovered and are healthy.

Johnson, 48...

