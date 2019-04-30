You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Ed Sheeran puts on admirable one-man show

English singer-songwriter plays to 51,000-strong crowd at National Stadium with skilful use of loop station to pre-record sections for layering
Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM
dylantan@sph.com.sg@DylanTanSYBT

BT_20190430_DTSHEERAN301WCQ_3767185.jpg
On tracks like Eraser and Dive, using a loop station at his feet, it sounded like Sheeran was playing with a full band rather than by himself; while on Photograph and Perfect, he became both Simon as well as Garfunkel as he harmonised with himself.
BT PHOTO: ALOYSIUS LIM

Singapore

ED SHEERAN'S lyrical mush is not for everybody and he knows it.

Midway through his biggest show in Singapore to date at the National Stadium last Friday, the English singer-songwriter apologised to the 2 per cent in the 51,000-strong crowd who were attending the gig out

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Avengers: Endgame smashes box office records with US$1.2b global debut

Strange knife threat to Japanese prince underscores royal line's succession crisis

The moment when Nureyev became Nureyev

Will selfies save New York's flower district?

Avengers: Endgame blows up Hollywood records with huge weekend take

Going in circles

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_rio_300419_1.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
5 CAD investigates No Signboard over share buyback; CEO's passport seized
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_rio_300419_1.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

No Signboard shares dive on news of share buyback probe

Apr 30, 2019
Real Estate

KBS Prime US Reit plans up to US$705 million IPO in June

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening