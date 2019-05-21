You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Eiffel Tower climber grabbed after sparking evacuation

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 7:02 AM

lwx_paris_210519_44.jpg
A climber who sparked an evacuation of the Eiffel Tower on Monday was grabbed after clinging to the famous Paris landmark for more than six hours, officials said.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] A climber who sparked an evacuation of the Eiffel Tower on Monday was grabbed after clinging to the famous Paris landmark for more than six hours, officials said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, "is in the hands of the emergency teams" deployed to the tower, which will reopen to visitors as normal early on Tuesday, the company operating the structure said in a statement.

It said firemen who had rappelled down from the tower's third-floor observation deck to near the black-clad climber managed to "talk the individual down".

The man "has been grabbed," a police official added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Emergency procedures triggered by the man's unauthorised climb forced an evacuation of the iconic monument, the esplanade underneath it and a large section of the adjacent Champ de Mars park mid-afternoon Monday.

The abrupt closure of one of France's biggest tourist draws frustrated visitors who had been planning to go up the 324m tower.

"We're really disappointed, we're only here for a week and this messes with our whole programme," said Sylvie and Celine Forcier from Quebec.

Justin and Karen Smith, from Los Angeles, had been hoping to go to the top of the Eiffel Tower after celebrating their wedding a day earlier in front of the monument. "We're disappointed," he said.

Police earlier told AFP that, although they had made contact with the climber, they did not know his motive for climbing up its iron beams.

TARGET FOR FREECLIMBERS 

The tower is often the target of rogue freeclimbers hoping to scale one of the world's most famous structures, often for bragging rights.

But police have also been called in several times in recent years to try to thwart suicide attempts.

In October 2017, a young man ventured out on one of the beams and threatened to jump before police were able to convince him to come back.

In 2012, a British man managed to climb to the very top of the tower before plunging to his death.

Nearly seven million people a year visit the tower, which last week celebrated its 130th anniversary.

The first two floors can be reached by either elevator or stairs, but only elevators whisk people to the top observation deck.

That did not stop a French urban freeclimber, Alain Robert, from making it one of his first targets in his campaign to scale the world's biggest buildings with no technical climbing gear.

He got to the top - not including the antenna - in the mid-1990s.

AFP

Life & Culture

Whitney Houston estate working on hologram tour, new album

John Wick 3 knocks Avengers off the box office perch

SGX Bull Charge Golf event raises record S$770,000 for charity

Bringing mums back to the workforce

'Our watch is ended': It's a wrap for Game of Thrones

Phantom Menace wasn't great, but its Force still runs strong

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

BT_20190521_LMXLIPPO_3786751.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

lwx_YuuZoo_210519_7.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
3 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 Avantor's US$2.9b IPO flop invokes Uber nightmares

Must Read

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

lwx_YuuZoo_210519_7.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

BT_20190521_CCBUKA21_3786803.jpg
May 21, 2019
Garage

Indonesian unicorn teams up with Singapore logistics startup

lwx_joko_210519_22.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Indonesia's Joko Widodo wins second term as president: elections commission

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening