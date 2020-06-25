You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Eiffel Tower reopens with strict virus restrictions

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 11:23 AM

rk_EiffelTwoer_250620.jpg
Tourists and Parisians will from Thursday again be able to admire the view of the French capital from the Eiffel Tower after a three-month closure due to the coronavirus -- but only if they take the stairs.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] Tourists and Parisians will from Thursday again be able to admire the view of the French capital from the Eiffel Tower after a three-month closure due to the coronavirus -- but only if they take the stairs.

Visitors to the city's most famous monument won't be able to take the lifts until July 1, to ensure a safe distance between people to limit infection risk.

The very top of the iconic monument will remain off limits to the public for now.

The 10-tonne metal landmark will emerge from its longest closure since World War II in time for the summer season, but with limited visitor numbers at first, and mandatory face masks for all over the age of 11, said the Eiffel Tower website.

The first visitors will be allowed in from 10.00am (0800 GMT), a symbolic moment as France begins to tentatively open up to tourism after the virus shutdown.

SEE ALSO

France plans to pare terms of work scheme designed to boost activity

Eager tourists have been able to grab their tickets since June 18, when the online ticket office opened.

"To ensure that ascending and descending visitors do not meet in the stairs, ascent will take place from the East pillar and descent by the West pillar," said the operator, with a limited number of visitors per floor at a time.

The top level will remain closed for now, "since the lifts taking visitors from second to top floor are small. It might reopen during the summer."

GRADUAL RETURN OF TOURISM 

The statement said ground markings will be put in place to ensure people keep their distance from one another, with "daily cleaning and disinfection of public spaces at the tower."

The monument, completed in 1889, receives about seven million visitors every year, around three-quarters of them from abroad, according to the tower website.

France is one of the world's most visited countries and its tourism industry has taken a hard hit under a lockdown to halt the Covid-19 pandemic, with hotels, restaurants, museums, and theatres closed for three months.

These included some of the French capital's most famous landmarks such as the Louvre museum, due to reopen on July 6, and the Palace of Versailles, which reopened earlier this month.

France lifted restrictions at European borders as of June 15, and the tourism industry hopes that foreign visitors will start pouring in again as the summer season kicks off.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Japan's izakayas, once a staple of after-work socialising, crippled by pandemic

Money FM podcast: Upskilling for future jobs

Firms banding together for good

Neither big nor small, music ensembles struggle in a pandemic

Jack Ma dethroned as China's richest by Tencent's Pony Ma

Hong Kong satirists say self-censorship already blunting dissent

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 11:22 AM
Transport

Shipping, aviation 2030 climate goals too weak, research finds

[LONDON] The international shipping and aviation sectors' 2030 climate targets are too weak and their emissions are...

Jun 25, 2020 11:13 AM
Banking & Finance

Association of Banks in Singapore's annual dinner set to be postponed

THE Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) will postpone its 47th annual dinner this year to a later date in light...

Jun 25, 2020 11:10 AM
Government & Economy

China taps World Bank official for US-facing finance post: sources

[SINGAPORE] China is adding a new face to its trade negotiation team by appointing its chief representative at the...

Jun 25, 2020 11:10 AM
Companies & Markets

DBS, ComfortDelGro Taxi in strategic payments partnership

DBS Bank and transport operator ComfortDelGro Taxi have partnered to enhance payment services for Singapore...

Jun 25, 2020 11:05 AM
Companies & Markets

Koh Bros says Van Holland units 22% sold; KBEE unit spin-off gets SGX nod

CONSTRUCTION, property and engineering firm Koh Brothers Group (KBG) said it has sold 22 per cent - or about 15 of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.