You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Elephant Santas spread virus awareness among Thai children

Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 2:36 PM

file7dqz88pq52w23k174d1.jpg
Christmas and Thailand's love of elephants combined Wednesday when four of the giant creatures dressed as Santa turned up at a school just outside Bangkok, complete with huge coronavirus masks.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Christmas and Thailand's love of elephants combined Wednesday when four of the giant creatures dressed as Santa turned up at a school just outside Bangkok, complete with huge coronavirus masks.

Excited children from Jirasat Wittaya School in Ayutthaya, an hour's drive from the capital, sang Christmas carols and lined up to have their photos taken with the animals in the annual tradition.

The elephants, Sri Mongkon, 14, Sri Raya, 6, Peter, 15, and King Kaew, 18, used their trunks to carry baskets of face masks to the youngsters and motorists outside the school.

English and science teacher Brett Baxter said the event brought a special kind of Christmas spirit coupled with a flavour of Thailand.

"It's fantastic for the children. It mixes two cultures together. It's not just about Santa Claus... the culture of Thailand is based around elephants," he said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Ayutthaya, the former capital of Siam, the country now known as Thailand, is considered the birthplace of the kingdom's Catholic community.

European Catholic missionaries built a church on the banks of the Chao Phraya River three centuries ago.

Ittipan Paolamai, the manager of Ayutthaya's elephant palace, where the animals are cared for, said the school visit had been held for 17 years.

"This year due to the pandemic as well as the recent outbreak, we used this opportunity to raise public awareness about the spread of Covid-19," he told AFP.

Thailand, a country of 70 million people, has registered more than 5,700 coronavirus infections and in the past week there has been a spike of more than 1,000 cases linked to an outbreak at a Thai seafood market.

But not everyone feels the Christmas school visit is a healthy tradition.

Jan Schmidt-Burbach, a wildlife veterinarian and adviser for World Animal Protection, said bringing elephants to a school "for these kinds of public stunts is quite questionable and not acceptable".

"Children will perceive elephants as entertainers and clowns rather than the wild animals they biologically are," he told AFP.

The experience can be stressful for the animals, he added, and there was always the potential for accidents.

"The elephant handler has to make sure he can control the elephant... Elephants can get out of control and hurt and sometimes even kill people." But manager Ittipan told AFP that the creatures were well trained and looked after.

"I don't see this as exploitation or torture. We have had elephants in our province for tourism and social awareness for a really long time. So it's really not a big deal doing activities with them like this morning," Mr Ittipan said.

"Elephants have always been integral to the Thai way of life."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

World's richest lottery spreads Christmas cheer in Spain

In world's top ice wine region, 2020 vintage will be rare find

Despite Covid, Brooklyn neighbourhood still a flashy Christmas village

After bars and beaches, gibbons await a new home in Thailand

In world's top ice wine region, 2020 vintage will be rare find

Singapore's happy 'glampers' pick Changi Airport for year-end holidays

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 23, 2020 02:28 PM
Consumer

Rivals ready to pounce as Australian winemakers eye China exit

[BEIJING] With Australia's winemakers rethinking their future in the lucrative Chinese market, hit with painful...

Dec 23, 2020 02:20 PM
Banking & Finance

Asia's capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021, say bankers

[HONG KONG] A coronavirus vaccine trade could emerge in Asia's capital markets in 2021 with dealmakers confident the...

Dec 23, 2020 02:15 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares rebound on bargain hunting despite US, virus concerns

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rebounded to end higher Wednesday on bargain hunting even as investors...

Dec 23, 2020 02:11 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia launches 10-year tourism plan after RM100b loss in 2020

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia on Wednesday launched a 10-year plan to restart its battered tourism sector, which is...

Dec 23, 2020 02:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Top Glove says will no longer fire whistleblowers; opens helplines for workers

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Top Glove, site of the country's biggest virus outbreak of more than 5,000 cases, said on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Geylang's Advance Apartment sold for S$26.5m to local consortium

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel Reit, Olam, Frasers Centrepoint Trust, LHN

Keppel Land to divest Keppel Bay Tower to Keppel Reit at $657.2m valuation

Trump grants full pardon to Russia probe figure George Papadopoulos

Delivery-only 'ghost' kitchens flourish during pandemic

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for