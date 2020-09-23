You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Ellen DeGeneres apologises over toxic workplace allegations

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200923_ELLEN23_4252627.jpg
DeGeneres in her opening monologue: "I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I take responsibility for what happens at my show".
PHOTO: AFP

New York

ELLEN DeGeneres opened the 18th season of her talk show that has been mired in controversy for months with a broad apology that addressed allegations of a toxic workplace culture under her watch.

It was the first time the staple of day-time US television publicly addressed the controversy surrounding her, after BuzzFeed News published a report over the summer detailing a culture of fear among her employees that included accusations of sexual misconduct, racism and intimidation from the show's management. The scathing reports followed rumours and anecdotal posts on social media that Ms DeGeneres was difficult to work with - and not nearly as nice as her feel-good show portrayed her to be.

"I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power and I realised that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show," DeGeneres said in her opening monologue, released online ahead of its broadcast on Monday (Tuesday morning, Singapore time). She said her programme was kicking off a "new chapter" after "necessary changes" following an internal investigation from parent company Warner Media, although she did not go into detail on any of the restructuring.

In August, three high-level producers were let go: an executive producer Ed Glavin, a co-executive producer Jonathan Norman, and head writer Kevin Leman.

SEE ALSO

Emmys hit new ratings low despite praise for 'remote' ceremony

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The long-time comedian, actor and host also joked that she was in a tough position given her reputation as the "be kind" lady, a nickname she said she earned after she urged kindness following the 2010 suicide of a young man who was bullied for being gay. "Being known as the 'be kind' lady is a tricky position to be in. So let me give you some advice out there if anybody's thinking of changing their title or giving yourself a nickname, do not go with the 'be kind' lady. Don't do it," Ms DeGeneres said.

"The truth is I am that person that you see on TV," she continued, denying allegations that offstage her personality was a far cry from the sunny persona she has crafted onstage.

Ms DeGeneres, 62, made waves in 1997 after becoming one of the first television stars to publicly come out as gay, which she did while starring in the sitcom Ellen. Last year, prior to the scandal surrounding her eponymous show, she renewed her hosting contract through 2022, also inking a deal to create three shows for the streaming platform HBO Max.

Ms DeGeneres had returned to her California studio for Monday's premiere, with a virtual audience on rows of screens due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She circulated her monologue online, although many social media users mocked her - the line "I am a work in progress" was particularly skewered - saying her words rang hollow. "It's hard not to feel as though an opportunity was missed here," wrote Daniel D'Addario, the chief television critic for entertainment outlet Variety. "(Her) attempt to clear the air fell painfully flat in part because of her unwillingness to engage with her critics in anything more meaningful than a platitude," he said. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Justice Ruth Ginsburg loved opera, and opera loved her back

T S Eliot's estate donates Cats royalties to Brontë Museum

A London caper with a car James Bond would never drive

Nobel Peace Prize ceremony scaled back due to virus

Are exotic skins out of fashion?

Emmys hit new ratings low despite praise for 'remote' ceremony

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 23, 2020 12:18 AM
Government & Economy

Tropical Storm Beta floods Houston, dumps rain on Gulf Coast

[HOUSTON] Tropical Storm Beta is flooding Houston as it slows to a crawl along the Gulf Coast, forcing highways to...

Sep 23, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

China's Xi says no intention to fight 'a Cold War or hot one' with any country

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] Chinese President Xi Jinping told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday...

Sep 22, 2020 11:58 PM
Government & Economy

Trump lashes China as UN warns against 'Cold War'

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] US President Donald Trump angrily cast blame on China over the coronavirus pandemic...

Sep 22, 2020 11:47 PM
Real Estate

US existing home sales near 14-year high

[WASHINGTON] US home sales surged to their highest level in nearly 14 years in August as the housing market...

Sep 22, 2020 11:39 PM
Transport

Airlines call for Covid-19 tests before all international flights

[PARIS] Global airlines called on Tuesday for airport Covid-19 tests for all departing international passengers to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Singtel sinks to 12-year low

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload Axington stake

Stocks to watch: DBS, UOB, OCBC, Keppel, SingHaiyi, Fragrance

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload their stake in Axington

Coronavirus: No new locations or new clusters announced on Tuesday; no new cases in the community

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.