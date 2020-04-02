You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Ellis Marsalis Jr, jazz pianist and music family patriarch, dies at 85

Thu, Apr 02, 2020 - 11:58 PM

ellis.jpg
Ellis Marsalis, a pianist and educator who was the guiding force behind a late-20th-century resurgence in jazz died at 85.
PHOTO: INTERNET

[NEW YORK] Ellis Marsalis, a pianist and educator who was the guiding force behind a late-20th-century resurgence in jazz, while putting four musician sons on a path to prominent careers, died Wednesday. He was 85.

The cause was complications of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, his son Branford said in a statement, which did not specify where he died.

Marsalis spent decades as a working musician and teacher in New Orleans before his eldest sons, Wynton and Branford, who gained national fame in the early 1980s embodying a fresh-faced revival of traditional jazz.

Marsalis' star rose along with theirs, and he, too, became a household name.

"Ellis Marsalis was a legend," Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night. "He was the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz."

SEE ALSO

Coronavirus: US agency seeks 100,000 body bags

That was not always so. Marsalis' devotion to midcentury bebop and its offshoots had long made him something of an outsider in a city with an abiding loyalty to its early-jazz roots. Still, he secured the respect of fellow musicians thanks to his unshakable talents as a pianist and composer, and his supportive but rigorous manner as an educator.

Once they reached the national stage, the Marsalises' advocacy of straight-ahead jazz made them renegades of a different sort. Wynton, a trumpeter, boldly espoused his father's devotion to heroes like Charlie Parker and Thelonious Monk, and he issued public broadsides against the slicker jazz-rock fusion that had largely displaced acoustic jazz during the late 1960s and '70s.

Photogenic, erudite and fabulously talented, Marsalis' children and many other young jazz musicians he had taught - including Terence Blanchard, Donald Harrison Jr, Harry Connick Jr and Nicholas Payton - became the leaders in a burgeoning traditionalist movement, loosely referred to as the Young Lions.

"My dad was a giant of a musician and teacher, but an even greater father," Branford Marsalis said in a statement. "He poured everything he had into making us the best of what we could be."

In an acknowledgment of the patriarch's influence as well as his own talents, the National Endowment for the Arts in 2011 named Marsalis and his musician sons as NEA Jazz Masters. It is considered the highest honour for an American jazz musician, and until then it had been awarded only on an individual basis.

By that point, the Marsalises were widely understood to be jazz's royal family. Wynton had become the founding artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Centre in New York City, the world's preeminent nonprofit organisation devoted to jazz, and he won the Pulitzer Prize for music in 1997. Branford was a world-renowned saxophonist and bandleader with three Grammys to his name. Marsalis' two other musician sons, Delfeayo, a trombonist, and Jason, a drummer and vibraphonist, were also well established as bandleaders.

In addition to those sons, Marsalis is survived by two nonmusician sons, Mboya and Ellis III; a sister, Yvette; and 13 grandchildren. Dolores Marsalis, his wife of 58 years, died in 2017.

NYTimes

Life & Culture

Social dis-dance: clubbing goes online as virus shuts nightspots

Masks are everywhere in Asia, but have they helped?

Hong Kongers embrace confined space workouts during pandemic

Coronavirus casts shadow over Everest

Could coronavirus kill off German football fan power?

National Gallery of Art returns Picasso work to settle claim

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 2, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: US agency seeks 100,000 body bags

[WASHINGTON] The main US disaster response agency has asked the Defence Department for 100,000 body bags as the toll...

Apr 2, 2020 11:30 PM
Transport

Global air passenger demand sees steepest decline since 9/11

[GENEVA] The coronavirus pandemic sent global air passenger demand plunging 14 per cent in February, marking the...

Apr 2, 2020 11:16 PM
Consumer

Luckin Coffee shares sink after COO suspended for alleged financial misconduct

[BENGALURU] Shares of Luckin Coffee sank 81 per cent on Thursday after the Chinese coffee chain said it had...

Apr 2, 2020 11:09 PM
Garage

Antler to invest up to US$500,000 in startups tackling Covid-19

STARTUP generator and early-stage venture-capital firm Antler will invest up to US$500,000 in total in companies...

Apr 2, 2020 11:08 PM
Government & Economy

US factory orders unchanged in February

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods were unexpectedly flat in February, and could remain weak as a global...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.