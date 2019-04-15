You are here

TAKING HEART

Empowering young designers to design for good

The Asia Young Designer Awards (AYDA) started by Nippon Paint aims to motivate young designers to improve the lives of people
Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

BT_20190415_VTNIPPON15CV99_3753571.jpg
Winners of Asia Young Designer Awards at AYDA International Summit. Tanay Narendra Bothara of India (4th from left) and Dang Huu Trong of Vietnam (5th from left) walked away with US$10,000 worth of prizes, including the opportunity to apply for a fully-funded six-week Harvard Design Discovery programme.
PHOTO: NIPPON PAINT

Singapore

TRANSFORMING war-torn spaces in Syria into children's playgrounds and making education and culture accessible to kids in remote mountainous regions in Vietnam - these are two of the award-winning projects at this year's Asia Young Designer Awards (AYDA).

