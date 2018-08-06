ERA partners BT Budding Artists Fund

ERA management and agents at its quarterly Career Advancement Day; the company has pledged support for the Children for Children initiative, which is supported by The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

Singapore

ERA Realty Network announced its partnership with The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BT BAF) during its quarterly Career Advancement Day on Tuesday, pledging support for the BT BAF fundraiser Children for Children.

The initiative has been shared with its more than 6,000 agents, and the company's management will also match a dollar for every dollar raised between July 30 and Aug 31. ERA said that it has raised S$35,960 so far.

The annual community event will see 1,000 underprivileged children enjoying a day out at the SEA Aquarium and Maritime Experiential Museum in Resorts World Sentosa in October this year.

ERA also released updates on its corporate performance during its Career Advancement Day, reporting a total of S$391.2 million for its brokerage income from the resale and rental of properties, as well as from new home sales.

"Based on the latest audited financial statement among listed real estate agencies in Singapore, APAC Realty - the group that ERA operates under - posted a higher total revenue against its nearest competitor amongst listed agencies," it said in a statement.

Additionally, the company added that its 6,243 agents posted an average income of S$62,666 each.

Among the list of new measures that ERA introduced during its Career Advancement Day were a slew of initiatives under its Ultimate Agent Training programme.

It also unveiled several new features on its FindPropertyAgents.sg online portal, which the company said would enable consumers and agents to have access to better information more quickly.

For example, agents can "check in" at projects for clients to have information about their whereabouts, and they can also be redirected to other on-site peers on behalf of agents who are unable to be onsite personally.

ERA CEO Jack Chua said: "ERA has always strongly believed in empowering our agents through various upgrading programmes that equip them with relevant skills to be the best in their field.

"In the same spirit, we are in strong support of initiatives focused on social empowerment for the underprivileged, nurturing their talents and enabling beneficiaries to contribute meaningfully to our community."