You are here

Home > Life & Culture
TAKING HEART

ERA partners BT Budding Artists Fund

It will match amount raised between July 30 and Aug 31.
Mon, Aug 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM
ycchin@sph.com.sg

BT_20180806_YCERA4Q4LK_3522722.jpg
ERA management and agents at its quarterly Career Advancement Day; the company has pledged support for the Children for Children initiative, which is supported by The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

Singapore

ERA Realty Network announced its partnership with The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BT BAF) during its quarterly Career Advancement Day on Tuesday, pledging support for the BT BAF fundraiser Children for Children.

The initiative has been shared with its more than 6,000 agents, and the company's management will also match a dollar for every dollar raised between July 30 and Aug 31. ERA said that it has raised S$35,960 so far.

The annual community event will see 1,000 underprivileged children enjoying a day out at the SEA Aquarium and Maritime Experiential Museum in Resorts World Sentosa in October this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

ERA also released updates on its corporate performance during its Career Advancement Day, reporting a total of S$391.2 million for its brokerage income from the resale and rental of properties, as well as from new home sales.

"Based on the latest audited financial statement among listed real estate agencies in Singapore, APAC Realty - the group that ERA operates under - posted a higher total revenue against its nearest competitor amongst listed agencies," it said in a statement.

Additionally, the company added that its 6,243 agents posted an average income of S$62,666 each.

Among the list of new measures that ERA introduced during its Career Advancement Day were a slew of initiatives under its Ultimate Agent Training programme.

It also unveiled several new features on its FindPropertyAgents.sg online portal, which the company said would enable consumers and agents to have access to better information more quickly.

For example, agents can "check in" at projects for clients to have information about their whereabouts, and they can also be redirected to other on-site peers on behalf of agents who are unable to be onsite personally.

ERA CEO Jack Chua said: "ERA has always strongly believed in empowering our agents through various upgrading programmes that equip them with relevant skills to be the best in their field.

"In the same spirit, we are in strong support of initiatives focused on social empowerment for the underprivileged, nurturing their talents and enabling beneficiaries to contribute meaningfully to our community."

Life & Culture

Maybank, North East CDC and partners take financial literacy to the lower income

Dancing to forget the earthquakes

Trump hits back at LeBron James over racial division comments

Rappers in Paris airport brawl to remain in custody for a month

Insead initiation is not hazing, says alumni

In sport, nothing beats being there 'live'

Editor's Choice

BP_SGD_060818_1.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

BT_20180806_KOPI6_3522836.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tapping buoyant water industry prospects

Most Read

1 Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area
2 UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast
3 Huawei declares ambition to be No 1 after dethroning Apple
4 Venture Corp declares surprise dividend; net profit up 40% in Q2
5 Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGD_060818_1.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

BP_Accounting And Corporate Regulatory Authority_060818_2.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

ESG to help new SMEs go digital from birth

BT_20180806_JQTREVER6_3522825.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Real Estate

The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening