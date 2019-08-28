You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Escaped deadly cobra terrorises German town

Wed, Aug 28, 2019 - 7:01 AM

[BERLIN] A deadly cobra was on the loose in the German town of Herne on Tuesday, with local residents told to keep their windows closed and steer clear of long grass.

The metre-long snake, a monocled cobra whose bite can be fatal, has been missing since Sunday after escaping from its owner in the western city of Herne.

Four buildings in the area where the snake was last seen have been evacuated with residents in the surrounding area told to shut all doors and windows.

Local authorities said the evacuated buildings will "remain locked and we will be regularly checking for any trace of the snake".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Of course, this is not nice for the residents, but security must come first," added a city spokesman.

"We assume that the snake will most likely remain in the building" where its owner lives.

One method of tracking the cobra involves spreading flour in the buildings under surveillance in the hope the snake will leave a trail.

Locals should remain vigilant and "if possible, stay on paved paths and avoid walking in tall grass or dense vegetation," urged the spokesman.

The owner has already had around 20 other snakes seized from his collection since raising the alarm.

"We are waiting for a snake experts' assessment", added the spokesman.

AFP

Life & Culture

Mormons ban guns inside churches

A tight finish in store as BT league nears finish

Raising awareness of gaming addiction

Business group raises funds for MINDS

Serena puts US Open rivals on notice with Sharapova stroll

Helping children learn to eat well

Editor's Choice

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

BT_20190828_FLDFS28_3875522-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Transport

DFS to quit liquor, tobacco business at Changi Airport

nz_construction_280820.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will golden age for construction firms return?

Must Read

BT_20190828_FLDFS28_3875522-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Transport

DFS to quit liquor, tobacco business at Changi Airport

BT_20190828_LINDE28A_3875516-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Linde makes big bet on Singapore with U$1.4b Jurong plant

BT_20190828_ROBINSON_3875474-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore is tops for HK real estate investors in H1

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly