Europe's big guns serve up football feast

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
FOOTBALL fans have no shortage of big matches to sink their teeth into over the weekend, with each of Europe's Big Four leagues featuring some high-profile games.
Here are BT Weekend's picks of the key games to keep your eye on, from the Spanish La Liga, the German Bundesliga, the English...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes